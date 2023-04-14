The Montana track and field team continued its California trip on Friday by wrapping up the women’s heptathlon at the Bryan Clay Invitational and participating in a few events at the Beach Invitational as well.

Morgan Radtke, who finished third at the Big Sky Indoor Championships, led a trio of Grizzlies at the Bryan Clay multis. Radtke recorded outdoor personal bests in three of the seven events, leading to a personal record score of 4,754.

Whitney Morrison also competed in the multis after a few weeks off, and a few strong individual event performances led her to a score of 4,467 and a 20th-place finish in the competitive event. Brooke Stayner competed in Thursday’s events but did not participate on Friday.

The Grizzlies as a group got off to a bit of a slow start in the 100m hurdles with no athletes placing inside the top 20 individually. They made up a lot of ground in the high jump, however.

Radtke cleared 5-3.25 to finish third overall in the event while Morrison finished 12th with a jump of 5-1. It moved them toward the middle of the pack in the standings, and they continued to climb with the first throwing event.

Morrison is typically strong in the shot put and backed it up with a throw of 35-8.75. It was good for seventh individually, and it was followed closely behind by Radtke’s best throw ever. She recorded a mark of 33-4 for 13th place in the event.

Stayner had the best result in the 200m on Thursday, running a 25.96 time for a top-10 finish. Radke came in 14th while Morrison finished 27th in that event.

Radtke started a run of PRs in the long jump, where she finished with a mark of 17-2.75. On Friday morning she set another personal best with a javelin throw of 109-9 to finish in eighth place in that event.

Morrison had two top-20 performances in the events as well, finishing 18th in the long jump and 7th in the javelin. She ended the heptathlon with a 2:27.40 in the 800m to crack the top-20 overall in the pentathlon.

Radtke secured her PR score in the final event with her highest individual finish. She ran a 2:21.04 in the 800m to take fifth place in that event and move up to 13th in the final standings.

The Beach Invitational also began on Friday with a few throwing events for Montana. The bulk of the meet will be on Saturday for the Grizzlies.

Evan Todd finished in 11th out of 35 competitors in the javelin with a throw of 208-10, one day after winning the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate. Matthew Hockett finished 16th in the event with a throw of 191-2 while Everett Fred was 25th at 174-8.

Kylie Frohlich also competed in the event for the second straight day, finishing with a mark of 126-7 that placed her 16th in the field.

The Grizzlies also had a pair of hammer throwers competing. On the men’s side, Noah Ramirez was 37th with a throw of 178-8. Kaitlyn Gallo finished in the upper half of the women’s hammer with a throw of 177-2.