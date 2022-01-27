MISSOULA — The pandemic added another unexpected change to the Montana women's basketball schedule on Thursday afternoon.
Due to COVID-19 protocols in the Lady Griz program, the team will not play at Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon. The game has been moved to Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.
The announcement marks the third time this week the pandemic affected Montana's schedule. The Lady Griz played a makeup game at Montana State on Monday because of COVID issues with the Bobcats program. Then the Lady Griz had Thursday's game at Idaho moved to this coming Tuesday due to COVID issues with the Vandals program.
Next week will be a busy one for the Lady Griz. They will play at Idaho on Tuesday, then will host Weber State on Thursday and defending Big Sky champion Idaho State on Saturday, Feb. 5.
The Lady Griz will head to Moscow in hopes of ending a three-game skid in games away from Dahlberg Arena. The trouble began when Big Sky play re-started in late December and crested on Monday when Montana looked completely out of sorts in a 73-59 loss at Montana State.
Lady Griz first-year coach Brian Holsinger blames himself for not preparing his troops. But the issue is more complex, and he knows it's going to take more than just words of wisdom to help his team over its mental hurdle against Big Sky teams on the road.
"We didn't play right, so we'll go and fix the things that need to be fixed," Holsinger said after Monday's loss in Bozeman.
"We looked really tired. We don't have the advantage of being very deep. When you play three games in five days, the deep stuff really helps, right? We have to get in better shape. I'll push them hard to get in better shape. Then we'll get down to the things we need to do."
