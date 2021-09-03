MISSOULA — Conlan Beaver had one thought he couldn’t shake after he came to Montana to visit Yellowstone National Park when he was 10 years old.
“I always wanted to be back in Montana ever since that day,” the senior offensive lineman recalled over a dozen years later as he heads into his final season playing football for the Griz.
Beaver enjoyed the outdoors of Montana with its beautiful scenery and room for numerous activities, his favorite being fishing. It’s almost a world away from where he grew up in Fredericksburg, Virginia, about an hour south of population-congested Washington D.C.
Beaver was determined to turn his dream into reality. He saw that path through football by his sophomore year of high school.
“I told myself, ‘If I’m going to play college football anywhere, I’m going to play for the Montana Grizzlies,’” he said.
So, it didn’t discourage him that FBS schools thought he was too small to play at their level. Or that he’d be too much of a developmental project not worth the time.
It didn’t even matter that UM offered him only a partial scholarship after he went to a football camp. And it didn’t matter that he didn’t know anybody 2,330 miles to the west in Missoula.
Beaver is one who marches to the beat of his own drum. He made this unusual journey work because he wanted it to work out.
It’s that drive and dedication and desire to succeed that defines Beaver. He’s been a preseason All-American, is the most experienced player on the offense and was even named a captain this season.
There were challenges along the way, and when he needed alone time, there was nowhere he’d rather be than out in Montana, fishing at Fish Creek or Rock Creek.
“What a story of perseverance,” said Eric Ludden, who coached Beaver at Massaponax High School in Virginia. “He stuck it out and became a really good player. I was nervous for him at first being on his own. But in the back of my mind, I knew how determined he was and his extreme work ethic. I for sure would have bet on him succeeding.”
Transformation time
Beaver’s diet this summer included about 7,000 calories and 300 grams of protein each day.
He’d eat 10 eggs, half a pound of bacon, a big helping of hash browns and an 1,100-calorie protein shake. That was just breakfast. He’d then have chicken and rice for lunch, and his dinner would consist of about 1,000 calories worth of pasta and a pound of beef.
It required tremendous discipline and left him with a grocery bill of about $150 each week.
“I think the biggest thing I learned is when football is done, it’s done, but you take the discipline you developed and knowing how hard you worked into real life because nothing’s going to compare to the demands of football,” he said.
Beaver started to learn discipline from his mother and father, who played Division III football. It shined through in his diet as he went from being 180 pounds entering high school to 315 pounds and 6-foot-5 heading into his final college season.
In high school, Beaver would chow down six peanut butter and jelly sandwiches throughout the day in addition to lunch. That was one way Ludden saw Beaver’s determination, but he more so remembers the time Beaver broke a leg his junior season.
“It’s maybe three to four weeks later and he’s in a boot and can’t practice yet, but he’s on the side field driving this one-man sled, and one of our assistant coaches is like, ‘Look at that kid,’” recalled Ludden, who also coached Beaver’s younger brother Donavan, who’s now playing FBS football at West Virginia in the Big 12.
“That summed it all up. Grit, determination and he refuses to be defeated. Even a broken leg isn’t going to hold him back. He just has this total intense desire to succeed and says, ‘I’m not going to ever quit.’”
Montana coach Bobby Hauck, then at San Diego State, recalled being intrigued when he saw film of Beaver after Beaver signed with the Griz. Hauck got to work with him starting in 2018 and saw the same never-quit attitude that Ludden witnessed years earlier.
Beaver was thrown into the fire as a sophomore at UM, forced to start every game because he was one of only three true O-linemen on the team. He wasn’t developmentally ready at the time to be a starter at left tackle, tasked with protecting the quarterback’s blindside.
“You got told you suck a lot by people sitting on their couches, but you had to block that out because no one cares how hard you work if you don’t show it on the field,” he said. “That’s what this year is all about, is showing how much I’ve grown. I feel I’ve grown a lot mentally from that and I’m mentally stronger.”
Beaver wasn’t defeated and has gone on to play in 36 career games, the most of anyone on the team. His 25 career starts are the second most.
He was named the team’s most outstanding lineman in 2018 and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors in 2019. Hauck hopes there’s more good things to come this season.
“He’s really matured into a real dude,” he said. “He’s a better player, he’s bigger, he’s stronger, he has better understanding. He’s technically far superior to what he’s ever been in the past.”
Looking to the future
Beaver knows what he wants to do with his life after football is over.
He’ll get certified as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and become a paramedic or firefighter. His interest in that stemmed from seeing how his father, Ray Beaver, was able to help people as a paramedic in Fairfax County.
One trip with his father still sticks with him almost a decade later.
“Some lady hit a tree, and my dad pulls over and tells me to be ready,” he recalled. “This woman’s throwing up blood because she hit her head on the windshield. Seeing that and seeing my dad help them and having these kids I don’t even know running to me and carrying them, it made me feel like it’s something I want to do for the rest of my life.”
The personable side of Beaver may be the most under-told aspect of his growth. He’s been viewed by some as the metalhead loner, with whatever stereotypical negative connotations come with that.
It’s true he came to Montana as the shy kid who kept to himself at first, but Hauck has seen him grow from a social standpoint over the years. His teammates even voted him as a team captain this season.
“Just personally, he’s opened up,” Hauck said. “His teammates love him. His coaches love him. He’s really opened up that way. He’s grown up from being a real kind of quiet guy into being a real engaging, personable teammate.”
Beaver isn’t shy either about his expectations for this year, which could be his last season ever playing football. It's his final chance to add to the memories he's made, some of which he could barely even imagine when he was a kid visiting Montana with a singular dream in mind.
“I just have all these memories with the guys and grinding together and loving it,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll win a Big Sky championship this year. And a national championship. And the state championship. It has to get done. Winning three championships, that’s what I want to remember.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.