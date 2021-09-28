MISSOULA — Montana has a dominant, disprutive defense. Eastern Washington has an electric, efficient offense.
Something will have to give when the fourth-ranked Griz (3-0) and sixth-ranked Eagles (4-0) square off at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
Dan Thompson, who covers EWU for The Spokesman-Review, sat down with 406mtsports to provide an inside look at the Eagles.
Q: How would you describe the vibe around this EWU team with a 4-0 record, and has this start met or even exceeded expectations around Cheney?
A: It's pretty clear now that Eastern has been the better team in each of its games, specifically over UNLV given how poorly the Rebels have played since (and how poorly they played in that opening game). The offense has been even better than anticipated. The level of competition just hasn't been all that high so far, so in a sense, the Eagles have met expectations by being 4-0.
Q: How has this offense lived up to the preseason prospects, and what are the strengths and weaknesses?
A: Identifying a weakness right now is not easy. They are easily five deep at wide receiver with the emergence of redshirt freshman Efton Chism III, who plays in the manner of a young Cooper Kupp. Eric Barriere has been better than ever. The most pleasant surprise for the Eagles has been the steadiness of the running game, led by senior Dennis Merritt. The offensive line has been healthy and intact. The spring season — and the continuity since then — has set the stage for this team to be in midseason form.
Q: How has Eric Barriere grown as a passer, and how much has that played into him not running as much as he has in the past?
A: Eagles receivers say that he is just incredibly confident and steeped in the playbook. I think his lack of running has more to do with just how easily the Eagles' receivers have been able to get open and how well he has been protected by the offensive line. And he can make every throw, especially the deep ones. Defenses still seem to be surprised with just how far Barriere can throw.
Q: How has the defense compared to what was expected prior to the season, and what are the strengths and weaknesses?
A: The defense has found more consistency throughout, but the interior play of defensive tackle Joshua Jerome and then linebackers Ty Graham and Jack Sendelbach has really shored up the core of their defense so far. Coach Aaron Best talked before the season about growing depth through the program, and that has shown. They are rotating seven or eight players along the defensive line, which I think has helped them generate pressure and be a bit better against the run.
Q: What's your score prediction for this game, and why?
A: For as great as Montana's defense has looked so far (at least in the box scores), Eric Barriere is likely the best quarterback they are going to see all season. I think he'll move the ball, though 600-plus yards of offense (like they've racked up the last three weeks) seems outlandish to consider against the Montana defense. I'm more intrigued by how Montana's offense will match up against EWU's defense. The way Western Illinois played against EWU, scoring 56 points (as opposed to how Montana shut them down), it makes me think that this is going to be a game in the 30s. I'll say EWU wins, 37-31.
