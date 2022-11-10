Quarterback: No. 2, Gunner Talkington
It’s a tall task whenever you’re called upon to replace an All-American and Walter Payton award winner, but the Battle Ground, Washington native has done an admirable job. The offense has been the bright spot of the Eagles’ season, with Talkington having passed for 2,308 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’s called upon to pass an average of 36 times per game and completes them at a 63 percent clip. He has eight interceptions on the season.
Wide receiver: No. 1, Freddie Roberson
The Seattle, Washington product has emerged as Talkington’s right-hand man, hooking up with his QB for a vast majority of the team’s big plays. They’ve collaborated on an 80-yard score this season, and a total of seven touchdowns. Operating in the deep-play range this season, he’s totaled a team-high 718 receiving yards for an average of 17.95 yards per catch. He’s EWU’s only receiver recording over 60 yards per game at 79.78 yards.
Running back: No. 22, Justice Jackson
There are three running backs on this Eagles roster that get time in a rotation, but it’s the one from Antioch, California that is the most efficient. While Jackson, Tuna Altahir and Micah Smith have all scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, it’s the first with the best marks on the team. He’s first in rushing yards (354) and first in yards per game (38.78) while breaking off a long of 62 yards. He’s also chipped in 81 receiving yards.
Offensive lineman: No. 77, Wyatt Musser
Out of Kennewick, Washington, Musser is playing his senior season following back-to-back All-Big Sky campaigns. In 2020-21, he earned second team honors and in 2021, he earned third team recognition. He's got 46 games as an Eagle under his belt with 20 starts. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Musser helped EWU to FCS-elite offensive numbers in 2021. They were first in the FCS with 555.7 yards per game.
Linebacker: No. 54, Jaren Banks
Another senior, Banks originates from Junction City, Oregon and has played at both the junior college and FBS levels. He started with New Mexico Military Junior College as a freshman before transferring to Rice University for his sophomore and junior seasons. His role was limited there, but he's burst onto the scene with extended playing time. He has 52 tackles, second-best on the team, as well as four tackles for loss which is also second-best.
Defensive lineman: No. 5, Mitchell Johnson
Hailing from West Linn, Oregon, Johnson has been a terror for opposing offenses throughout his entire Eagles career. Entering 2022 he had 26.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five interceptions, 16 quarterback hurries, nine pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. He's done it all on the defensive front and is back at it this year. He leads the team with eight tackles for loss and four sacks.
Defensive back: No. 25, Ely Doyle
Originally at Arizona State, Doyle started at safety before being flipped to linebacker, and his tackling abilities speak to why. Now back to the safety position at Eastern Washington, Doyle is easily the team's leading tackler with 71 take-downs. That's just shy of his EWU career total of 76 that he accumulated through 16 games leading up to this season. Doyle also has three pass breakups and one interception.
Punter: No. 49, Nick Kokich
Born in Tacoma, Washington, Kokich came to EWU and has been an All-Academic team honoree all three seasons of his collegiate career. But this year, he's posting statistics high enough to match his success in the classroom. With a booming leg, he has had 12 punts go longer than 50 yards, and his precision is the cherry on top. Kokich has another 12 punts that have been downed within the opponent's 20-yard line.
