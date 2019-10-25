MISSOULA — Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was rather unknown the last time he came to Missoula.
The now-junior stood on the sideline as then-quarterback Gage Gubrud directed a come-from-behind 48-41 win over the Griz in 2017. Barriere soaked in the atmosphere and couldn’t wait for his opportunity to return to Washington-Grizzly Stadium to play Montana.
Now the center of attention for the Grizzlies’ defense, Barriere will start at quarterback noon Saturday in his first full season as a starter after taking over midway through the 2018 season and leading the Eagles to a national runner-up finish.
“Just the experience and everything and just knowing how loud it gets and how crazy the fans are, it’s something I can’t wait to play in,” Barriere said of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“I’m very excited. It’s one of the top stadiums in the FCS, so it’s just good to go out there and play in something like that. That atmosphere, you got to love it.”
Barriere could be playing in those bigger stadiums, on the FBS level, if he was just a couple inches taller than the 6-foot, 200 pounds at which he’s listed. The Inglewood, California, native is a dual-threat player who blends his improving arm with the ground skills he learned as a running back in his pre-high school days.
Barriere comes into this weekend’s game ranked third in the FCS in total offense, averaging 350.3 yards per game a he's lived up to his selection as a preseason Walter Payton Award candidate.
“He brings a skillset that’s pretty special,” Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best said of Barriere, the latest standout quarterback for the Eagles this past decade. “He can make all the throws that we ask our quarterbacks to do in our system, plus some. He extends the play very well, so he gets out of harm’s way.
“He can keep his eyes down field so he can extend plays, either getting out of the pocket and throwing the football to open receivers in a scramble situation or moving the chains with his legs. Not everybody’s got that ‘It’ factor when it comes to extending plays.”
Barriere has worked on being more of a passer this season under new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker. He’s averaging 319.9 yards in the air through seven games, nearly double the 175 he averaged in 14 games last year. He’s increased his touchdown-to-interception ratio from 2.7 in 2018 (24 TDs, 9 INTs) to 5.0 in 2019 (20 TDs, 4 INTs).
The leap in the passing game is so large that the drop in Barriere’s completion percentage from 61.1% to 59.6% appears minuscule.
Barriere is still dangerous with his legs despite the decreased running. He’s averaging 30.4 rush yards per game and 3.3 per carry, down from 43.8 and 6.2 in 2018. He’s already run for five scores compared to eight last year.
“Just knowing that every play and every snap you have to make a read post-snap or pre-snap, that excites me,” Barriere said. “You get to go out there and scheme the defense and pick them apart. That’s why I love quarterback and playing it. Especially when it brings in the pressure, I like that.
“Then just playing in the system, I think it’s really good with coach Best because you get the opportunity to show that you can throw the ball and also run it, too.”
Montana will be tested by Barriere one week after its defense was picked apart by Sacramento State. The Griz gave up 49 points and 561 yards of offense, both season highs.
Montana ranks 118th out of 124 teams in passing defense (311.4 yards) but has kept teams out of the end zone at a better clip. The Grizzlies’ have the No. 51 scoring defense, giving up just 26.4 points per game.
The Eagles are fifth in total offense (497.6 yards), eighth in passing offense (326.3 yards) and tied for 13th in scoring offense (37.3 points) with Barriere leading the charge.
“I would say he’s the most athletic quarterback in the league,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “He has make-you-miss ability. He’s got the ability to keep plays alive for a long time. He’s a dynamic guy with the ball in his hands. So, he’s kind of scary.”
It’s not just Barriere. He has the tools around him to operate a successful offense.
The offense linemen have 152 total starts between them. Running back Antoine Custer is a multiple All-Big Sky selection. And then there’s a plethora of receivers, with four of them already over 350 receiving yards.
“We’ve got the experience with the O-line; that helps out a lot,” Barriere said. “We’ve got great back with Antoine and Silas (Perreiah), the freshman that’s in there. We just got receivers going out there making plays. Like each and every game, we’ve got a receiver that has a big game. That’s really huge to know you can depend on your receivers to go out there, anyone of your receivers, to make the plays for you.”
Barriere was so respected by his teammates in just 10 games last year that he was voted a team captain this season. Along with that, he’s tried to be more of a talker in the increased leadership role.
Best attributes Barriere’s success in part to his humble, low-key personality, in addition to his athleticism and understanding of the offense.
“The non-physical piece is he’s kind of a mellow guy,” Best said. “I mean, he’s not mellow when he plays, in terms of his competitive nature, but he’s a mellow personality, so he doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low, stays in the moment, which is kind of a nice calming effect.”
Best added: “I can’t argue with the results that he’s had up to this point because he’s a special person, not just a special player. Those guys come few and far between, so we’re lucky to have him.”
