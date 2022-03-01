MISSOULA — The No. 63-ranked Montana men's tennis team just keeps on winning, and the Griz just keep putting up player-of-the-week-worthy performances.
Now they're 4 for 4.
After going undefeated in singles and doubles for a third straight week, UM senior Ed Pudney has been named the Big Sky Men's Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Tuesday.
Not only is it Pudney's second weekly award of the year, it's four up, four down for the 9-0 Grizzlies, who have earned the player of the week award after every weekend of competition so far this season.
"I am running out of superlatives to describe Ed's professional work ethic and focus he brings to the court at every practice and in every match," UM coach Jason Brown said.
"He is a senior who is leading our team from the front and getting the exact results in competition he deserves. It's truly a special thing to coach him and watch him compete."
Pudney helped lead the undefeated Grizzlies to a three-match sweep of their weekend road trip to Oregon, capped by a 7-0 win over Portland State to move to 1-0 in Big Sky play.
On the No. 1 court, the senior cruised to a 6-0 record with three doubles wins, and three singles wins, all in straight sets.
With his partner Oisin Shaffrey, Pudney remained undefeated at 9-0 on court one doubles this season with a 6-4 win over George Fox's Leach/Lemaitre pair, a 6-2 win over Pacific's Miyagawa/Tran pair, and a 6-3 win over Portland State's Plutat/Richards pair.
The Englishman continued to dominate on court one singles as well, winning all three matches in straight sets. He opened the weekend with a 6-3, 6-1 win over D-III All-American Will Leach, nearly shut out Pacific's Ryan Miyagawa 6-1, 6-0, and easily dispatched PSU's Nils Plutat 6-3, 6-2.
Montana's total of four player of the week awards is now tied for the most in one season in program history.
In 2006 the Griz also had four weekly accolades from the league, with former assistant coach and a three-time All-Big Sky pick Jan Steenkamp winning twice along with Felipe Raw and Colin Dektar.
In January, junior Lawrence Sciglitano won the first player of the week award for the Griz after leading UM to an upset over Air Force.
Pudney was then named player of the week for the first time this year in early February after a road sweep of Boise State and Seattle.
Big-hitting freshman Gustav Theilgaard earned UM's third weekly honor from the league after dominating against Whitman and Whitworth, allowing only 13 single points in two 6-0, 6-0 wins.
—UM sports information
