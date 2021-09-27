MISSOULA — Point guard Mackendra Konig of Mill Creek, Washington, has reportedly made a verbal commitment to play for the Montana women's basketball team starting in the fall of 2022.
The news was first reported by ESPN.com. Konig is a 5-foot-9 spark plug who is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, ranked in the top 100 nationally (91st) for the class of 2022.
Konig has her own web site, mackkonig.com. On the site the former member of the Austrian U16 National Team lists a 47-point scoring performance in a high school game as one of her basketball feats. The site also makes the claim she has shot 44 percent from 3-point range as a prep.
Konig is the second player to commit to the Lady Griz this month along with Alex Pirog, a 6-3 post forward, who will be a senior member of the Highlands Ranch High School team this coming winter.
"I am so honored and excited to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Montana!! Thank you to Coach Holsinger, Coach Sullivan, Coach Tinkle, and Coach Harris for this amazing opprtunity! I can't wait to be a LADY GRIZ," Pirog expressed on Twitter.
Pirog had received an offer from former Montana head coach Mike Petrino way back in July of 2020. Petrino has since moved on to Boise State, where he is an assistant coach. Brian Holsinger was hired as Lady Griz head coach in April. Included on his list of assistant coaches are former Montana high school standouts Joslyn Tinkle and Jordan Sullivan, the latter of which also starred for the Lady Griz.
