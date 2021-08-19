MISSOULA — Nine of Montana's 11 regular-season football games this fall will be streamed nationally on ESPN+ in the first year of the Big Sky's media rights deal with ESPN.

The only two games that won't be streamed on ESPN+ are the season opener at Washington, which will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and streamed on Pac-12.com, and UM's game at Eastern Washington, which will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on the WatchESPN App.

UM's game that will be televised on ABC/FOX Montana are Western Illinois, Cal Poly, Dixie State, Sacramento State, Idaho and Northern Arizona. Those games can also be streamed on the Watch SWX App within the state of Montana.

The Grizzlies' televised games on Root Sports are Southern Utah and Montana State. A linear TV broadcast for the game against Northern Colorado is to be determined.

ESPN+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

