MISSOULA — Nine of Montana's 11 regular-season football games this fall will be streamed nationally on ESPN+ in the first year of the Big Sky's media rights deal with ESPN.
The only two games that won't be streamed on ESPN+ are the season opener at Washington, which will be televised on the Pac-12 Network and streamed on Pac-12.com, and UM's game at Eastern Washington, which will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on the WatchESPN App.
UM's game that will be televised on ABC/FOX Montana are Western Illinois, Cal Poly, Dixie State, Sacramento State, Idaho and Northern Arizona. Those games can also be streamed on the Watch SWX App within the state of Montana.
The Grizzlies' televised games on Root Sports are Southern Utah and Montana State. A linear TV broadcast for the game against Northern Colorado is to be determined.
ESPN+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.