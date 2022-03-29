MISSOULA — The Big Sky Conference named Montana's Evan Todd the league's men's field athlete of the week on Monday afternoon, two days after his strong performance in the javelin at the Al Manuel Invitational.
Todd's top throw of 229-2 not only won the competition – Montana's first of the outdoor season – but was even bigger on many levels: Todd recorded a personal best of more than 10 feet; his throw currently ranks first in the Big Sky Conference and fifth in the NCAA West Region; had he thrown that mark at last year's Big Sky Championship meet, he would have won an individual title; his mark is roughly three feet off from the Grizzlies' school record.
Todd, a Kalispell native, was excited – but not surprised – by his performance. After a strong freshman season that saw him place fourth at the Big Sky Championship meet and qualify for NCAA Regionals, he is looking for even bigger things this year, and Saturday was a good start.
"I have my sights aimed much further than where I was at last year," he said. "I've taken my training a lot more seriously, just trying to keep my nose to the grindstone in the weight room."
Even before Saturday, he had seen the results. Todd has put on 20 pounds of muscle since last season, and with each training rep, feels like he's beginning to master the unique technique that is the javelin.
After having his freshman season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019 graduate of Glacier High School had to wait until the end of his second year of college before he could compete for the first time.
That's a long time, which wasn't easy in the moment, but has paid off since.
"I treated it as a blessing, allowing me to develop as an athlete and get a little bit bigger and a little bit stronger," he said. "I saw the results last year, and then treated this offseason the same way.
"I was definitely antsy to get the season started, though."
Javelin is a sport that is only held outdoors, so while many of Todd's teammates got to compete from December through February, he was stuck only training during that period.
Finally, on Saturday, he got his chance to make his sophomore debut, and he did not disappoint.
Todd finished first out of the 11 competitors, winning by nearly 16 feet. Five of his six throws went at least 200 feet, and three of them surpassed his career-best mark from last year. But his fifth throw was his best, and the highlight of Saturday's meet.
"I was already celebrating before it hit the ground," Todd recalled. "I knew it was going to be a PR by the positioning when I hit my plant."
When the javelin finally did land, the crowd let out its largest cheer of the day.
