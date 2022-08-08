MISSOULA — Talk is cheap in Bobby Hauck’s book, and that’s what preseason polls are: all talk.
It’s the actions that the Montana football coach values, and that’s what Monday presented: the chance to get back on the field to prepare for a highly anticipated season.
Hours before the Griz put on the pads at Dornblaser Field, they were ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. It’s their highest preseason ranking since being No. 2 in 2010, the season after Hauck finished his first head coaching stint at Montana.
“It’s nice to be recognized as a team that’s probably got a chance to have a pretty good season,” he said prior to the first practice of camp. “Now that we’re started, I don’t have to talk about that anymore. We’ve got a game coming up. I’m excited to watch our team get ready for that, and then I’ll be excited to keep score here come September.”
Montana’s mantra since Hauck was hired in December 2017 has been “Return To Dominance,” or RTD. His Grizzlies epitomized dominance during his previous stint in Missoula from 2003-09. They won seven consecutive Big Sky titles and finished as the national runner-up three times.
In his second go-around, the Griz have made back-to-back trips to the FCS playoff quarterfinals and had two 10-win seasons. There’s still more to achieve for a program steeped in rich history. For starters, how about winning a Big Sky title for the first time in over a decade?
Hauck noted he likes where the program is at in its evolution as he enters his fourth fall season. He particularly loves this year's players because of how much they love football, and they certainly looked well-conditioned and well-disciplined the first day of camp.
“It’s supposed to be exciting around here,” he said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be. If you’re involved or a fan of or around Montana football, you ought to be excited this time of year.”
The reasons for optimism this year start again with the defense. UM is one of only two teams in the country with multiple players on the Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list. They are safety Robby Hauck, linebacker Patrick O’Connell and cornerback Justin Ford.
Robby Hauck, Bobby’s son, was around UM as a kid when the Griz exerted that dominance in the early 2000s. He senses that same feeling now but noted that the internal philosophies and goals have stayed the same the past handful of years no matter the outside expectations.
“We’ve obviously having fun,” Robby Hauck said. “If we weren’t having fun, none of us would be here. We enjoy competing and executing our responsibilities. It’s fun to get out and compete against each other. We’ve been waiting months to get back out here and it’s a lot of fun. We’re getting really excited to play this upcoming season.”
Another reason for optimism: UM has added nine new transfers, including five with FBS experience, since spring camp ended as they make investments that they hope can take them to another level. That’s on top of the five transfers the Griz added between the end of the season and the start of spring.
While there was excitement at the start of camp, it came with a feeling of a businesslike approach. It’s almost as if the Griz know they have something special on hand this season.
“I think it’s the same as it’s always been ever since I’ve been here,” center AJ Forbes said. “It’s an uber-competitive environment where everyone’s chatting, everyone’s pushing each other to try to get better. I thought it was super good today.”
Day 1 observations
Nebraska transfer Chris Walker drew eyes toward him Monday. At first, it’s his enormous beard. Then it’s his arms and shoulders, unusually ripped for an FCS offensive lineman.
The question going forward: Is he good enough to start in the Big Sky? He took reps with the first team at left tackle throughout practice alongside left guard Hunter Mayginnes, center AJ Forbes, right guard Liam Brown and right tackle Brandon Casey.
Former San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson took first-team reps throughout practice. He regularly hooked up with tight end Cole Grossman (including for a long touchdown pass), checked down to his running backs and even showed some scrambling ability.
While not a new transfer, the return of All-American running back Marcus Knight from injury may as well be like adding a new player. He was the first player on the field and ran through live action with the first-team offense, catching some of those passes from Johnson.
Junior college transfer Robert Whitehead came up with a diving interception against Johnson. Defensive end Jacob McGourin got a touch-sack of Johnson.
Cal transfer Nico Ramos made four of five field goal attempts in a live session late in practice, getting his fifth try blocked. Adam Botkin, a walk-on from Frenchtown, made one of two.
Legacy jersey
One absence from the first day of camp was the No. 37 jersey. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel was still wearing his No. 10 jersey despite Jace Lewis passing on the number last month.
Asked about Welnel representing No. 37 this year, Hauck had this to say: “That’s not a question I’m equipped to handle right now. We’ve got some more consulting to do.”
He didn’t elaborate on that and wasn’t asked any follow-up questions. Lewis had made the announcement himself last month, and the Griz football Twitter and Instagram accounts shared posts with Welnel in the No. 37 jersey.
Welnel said in a post-practice interview: “Jace told me a long time ago, and that was awesome. It’s been a dream of mine to wear that number. So, we’re just going to talk through some things and see how that goes.”
