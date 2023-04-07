MISSOULA — The stage is set and the Montana women's tennis team will take aim at a big breakthrough on Easter Sunday.

With a home win over Eastern Washington in a 9:30 a.m. showdown, the Grizzlies will earn their first berth in the Big Sky Conference tournament in eight years.

It won't be easy since the Eagles garnered a momentum-building win at Montana State Friday, 5-2. But Montana will be keyed up. Earning a trip to the league showcase meet in Phoenix on April 27-29 has been a goal for the Grizzlies since Day One.

"It's definitely been a drive for us, a motivation to keep going with our 7 a.m. practices and our lifting," said sophomore Rosie Sterk, a bright spot for the Grizzlies Friday with her win at No. 6 singles in a 5-2 home dual loss to surging Portland State.

"It would feel really awesome and a great opportunity to experience that tournament for ourselves."

Montana 14-year coach Steve Ascher is excited for his players and their opportunity on Sunday.

"It's been a long time — it's been hard not getting there and figuring it out," he said of the conference tourney. "This group has positioned itself.

"They beat Idaho and beat Montana State. Now it's can I put myself in the mindset that I can go out and just allow myself to play and get after it? It's a special thing and it's good for growth as an athlete."

Sterk, a native of Scotland, is among the Grizzlies that have experienced marked growth since last season. She has been especially good in doubles, posting a 12-5 record in dual meets. She and senior partner Lauren Dunlap showed just what they are capable of last week in a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles over league powerhouse Northern Arizona.

"I've always loved playing doubles and team sports especially," she said. "Being able to play with Lauren (Dunlap) for her senior year has been special. I feel like we've really been able to get a bond together. We don't even need to speak sometimes. We just know what we're going to do."

Credit Ascher with helping Sterk evolve after a trying freshman campaign.

"We had a lot of conversations and not all of them were all happy and cheery," she confided. "I really take what I have this year not for granted. We've worked really hard to put ourselves in a good position to get to conference."

Key to Montana's league success has been gritty play up and down the lineup. Wins in the lower half of the singles lineup count just as much as wins in the upper half, and improved depth has helped the Grizzlies.

"We're finally getting results from our lower half," Ascher said. "It's been so many years. And now it's like we have people that are winning at 4, 5 and 6.

"That's good to have that evolution. And honestly our 7 and 8, everyone is working hard and we're seeing growth at those lower spots."

Montana will take a 2-5 Big Sky record into Sunday's dual against the 1-4 Eagles. But the Grizzlies are 2-1 in home duals, so they'll be right where they want to be at the Peak Racquet Club.

Making the Big Sky tourney would provide Ascher's young team with a priceless experience.

"For them to go down there and see what it's all about — you can't explain it to players, that this is what it's going to be and this is the intensity and this is the heat playing at sea level," Ascher said. "You can talk about things until the cows come home, but you have to experience life. Go put your nose in there and learn from it."

Also winning for the Grizzlies in singles Friday was senior Maria Goheen at No. 5. Montana lost the doubles point, but the Grizzlies' No. 3 team of Hailey Murphy and Olivia Oosterbaan won in thrilling fashion, 7-6 (5).