MISSOULA — It was Monday on the calendar, but it was technically Tuesday for Montana coach Bobby Hauck.
The Griz (10-3) are on an accelerated timeline this week because the FCS quarterfinal game, their first appearance since 2009, is taking place on Friday instead of Saturday at Weber State (10-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT in Ogden, Utah, with the game showcased on ESPN2.
“It’s good to be back in the quarterfinals again for the first time in a long time,” Hauck said during his weekly press conference Monday. “The fact that we have a short week of preparation coupled with the fact that it’s finals week will be difficult in terms of our preparation, but I expect our guys to lock in, find a way to overcome that.”
The Griz are helped a bit in their preparation because they’ve already played Weber State this season, earning a 35-16 home victory on Nov. 16. There are only two new Wildcats games on film since their last meeting that could be studied. Prior to their first matchup, Weber State had already played 10 games.
Hauck wasn’t too thrilled in reviewing the film of the win over Weber State, even though he called it an “outstanding” performance in his remarks immediately after that game.
“In reviewing our last game with Weber State, I didn’t think we played particularly well,” Hauck said Monday. “So, we need to play better than last time in order to win this game. We need to execute better and really just need to go out and play our best game of the season.”
Montana took advantage of miscues, short fields and quick-strike offense to build a 35-3 lead against the Wildcats. However, the Griz had just one drive of more than six plays and were 2 of 10 on third downs.
As for what Hauck felt stood out that needed to be fixed?
“Well, there’s a hundred things. I’m not going to stay here that long,” Hauck said, drawing laughs.
One thing is for certain: he isn’t expecting the game to be another 32-point blowout, which was the lead Montana built before putting in its backups. For the Griz to try to replicate that performance, though, they need to make tweaks and add wrinkles to their game plan — and do it in a shorter time allotment than usual.
“I think both teams are sound, if not better than that, in all three phases of the game,” Hauck said. “We have the things that we like to do. They have the things that they like to do.
“I mean, you’ll want to do some different things in the game. It’ll be a different prep for us in terms of what we want to do in the game. Schematically, some of the things we’re doing will be different. We can’t just go in with the same game plan or anything like that.”
The core identity of the teams should be similar to what they’ve been all season. Weber State is a run-heavy team that’s gotten star rusher Josh Davis back from injury. Wildcats quarterback Jake Constantine has also found increasing, but still-not-amazing success throwing the ball in the second half of the season.
Weber State is putting up 29.7 points per game, allowing 20.9 points, and averaging 165.3 rush yards and 197.9 pass yards.
Montana, on the other hand, is a more balanced attack. The Griz can throw the ball with Dalton Sneed, who continues to heal up after an ankle injury Oct. 19, and can run the ball with Marcus Knight, who already is the program’s record holder for total touchdowns in a single season.
Montana is averaging 38.8 points per game, 25.7 points allowed, 304.9 pass yards and 148.1 rush yards.
“We are who we are,” Hauck said. “So, we just got to go play. What we need to do is we have to, again, play more cleanly. We need to execute better. We’ve got to play better.”
In addition to going through an abbreviated game-prep schedule this week, Montana also has final exams on which to focus time and energy.
"It’s generally a bad thing for us academically," Hauck said of playing during finals week. "If we asked you, you’re given a choice, are you going to prepare for your accounting final or are you going to watch football film, which one would you do? So, we’ve got to work hard on our schoolwork. It’s been hard on our GPAs in the past."
Hauck admitted he wasn’t a fan of night games or Friday games but did like the exposure that comes with the game being shown nationally on ESPN2.
“I think it’s great for the state of Montana,” Hauck said. “I think it’s great for the University of Montana. I think it’s a big deal any time that we can play. Our football program’s the most visible thing at this university. And any time that we can get national exposure, I think it’s great for this university.”
