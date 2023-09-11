Ryder Meyer made a big splash in his first college start.

The Fairfield native piled up a game-best 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Montana’s 35-20 victory over Butler on Sept. 2 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. All 12 of his tackles came in the opening three quarters, all were while he was playing defense and he collected those despite UM rotating players at least two deep.

Meyer, a 5-foot-9 and 184-pound junior, followed up with three tackles and a pass breakup in the Grizzlies' 43-13 win against Utah Tech on Sept. 9 in St. George, Utah. He ran in a 2-point conversion for the second week in a row.

It’s been a strong start to his fifth year in college as he had been working his way up the depth chart since 2019. Meyer came to UM from Fairfield, where he was a two-time all-state selection and 2018 Class B state champion on the football field.

There, he played for his father, Les Meyer, who led the Eagles to three state championships and eight title game appearances in 23 seasons. His brother, Tucker Meyer, is the outside linebackers coach for North Dakota State.

Meyer sat down with 406mtsports.com to discuss his rise to becoming a starter. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Q: Growing up a Griz fan, what was that experience like in the opener and what has it meant to you so far to be a Griz?

A: My whole life, it was a dream to be a Grizzly. Me and a bunch of buddies, every Saturday we wanted to be at Wa-Griz growing up. Now that that’s came to fruition, I’m just grateful. It’s just a blessing to run out of that tunnel on Saturdays.

Q: You’re the guy in high school and you got to sit and hang out for a while, what was that period like before this year?

A: Freshman year it was an eye-opener. My first day I’m covering Samori Toure, I’m covering Gabe Sulser, Sammy Akem. It was definitely eye-opening. The speed here is obviously way more immense than what you see at the Class B level. I think that’s what comes with college football too is being able to develop and grow as a college football player. Now going into Year 5, I’ve been able to take stuff away from guys like Josh Sandry, Robby Hauck, Gavin Robertson. Then just be able to play freely and knowing the defense has helped immensely.

Q: Did you ever have any doubt in yourself or an opportunity?

A: I wouldn’t say it was doubt. I have a lot of people in my corner that support me. If the coaches have confidence in me to go out and execute on special teams in my first couple years, then I have confidence in myself, I can go out and execute a game plan. That goes on defense too. They trust me out on the field on Saturdays playing defense, so that gives me confidence I would say.

Q: What goals did you set for yourself in the offseason as you were preparing for this year?

A: I kind of took it upon myself this summer, I wanted to get stronger, faster. I started eating better. Getting 8 to 10 hours of sleep I think is huge. The recovery part has been big for me in terms of rolling out and trying to get my body to feel as best as it possibly can for fall camp practices and then again on Saturdays.

Q: What changed with eating habits and was there anything else new you incorporated?

A: Not necessarily. I think the biggest thing was trying to eat cleaner. My mom’s been on me about that for a while. So, starting to do that a little bit better anyways.

Q: How much do you talk to your dad after games and how much does he still try to coach you up?

A: He doesn’t try and coach me up. It’s very father-son now. He’s more just ‘good game.’ He was upset about the 2-point conversion though; I carried the ball in my right hand instead of left hand, so he did let me now about that.

Q: How much did growing up in that atmosphere with a dad as a coach help get you prepared for this level?

A: I think it helped me a lot in terms of the competitive level. I was with the team on the bus rides. I was in the locker room in Fairfield. And then on Friday nights I was on the sideline being the ball boy. So I was around football my whole life. Then my brother went on to play college football and he’s a college football coach now. So just growing up in a football family has helped me a lot in terms of knowing football concepts, knowing very basic defenses and stuff. Then I think coming here, that’s really helped me.

Q: This program has been built on Montana kids, the pride of wanting to wear that, what is it like being from a smaller Montana school and how would you describe what wearing the jersey means to you?

A: I take a lot of pride in being from a small town. After the season opener, I had a lot of people from Fairfield shoot me a text and whatnot. I carry pride being from Fairfield. Being a small town kid, there’s been a lot of them come here and do very, very well. I’m fortunate to be another one of them. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t thank God that I’m in this position to be able to play in Washington-Grizzly in front of the best fans in the world.

Q: Guarding Samori was a welcome-to-college moment, but was there a moment or a time of ‘Hey, I can not only hang at this level, but I can produce,’ as a college football player?

A: I think that all started on scout team. Being able to read cards, being able to go out there and execute the scout team cards and then being able to cover those guys on a daily basis helped me immensely turn into a college football player going into that spring ball as a true freshman.

Q: Now playing the strong safety spot, what is the role and responsibilities of that position?

A: Our coaches hound on us they want down and distance, they want communication, they want it coming from the strong safety spot. I think you have to have leadership, you have to be able to be vocal and be able to communicate with guys and try and get everyone on the right page. Nash (Fouch) and the other guys are going to play a big role in that as well. But just being able to communicate and get everyone on the same page is what I would say is the biggest part.

Q You also played basketball and track growing up, so how did that help you with your development as a football player?

A: I think that’s another small town thing as well: everyone was a three-sport athlete. I played the sports that helped me with football. I was a wrestler all of growing up as well. I think that helped me with tackling. Basketball, side-to-side movement. And then track, just overall speed. I think all of those played a different role in every sport and I was fortunate enough to be able to play all those sports.