MISSOULA — Maybe it wasn't such a coincidence Montana's Abby Anderson had a monster game against Eastern Washington Thursday.
Maybe Lady Griz basketball fans should expect more of the same this weekend.
Anderson scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading UM to a home win over the Eagles. Now the Lady Griz will try to do the same when they play at Eastern Washington Saturday at 1:05 p.m.
"I actually have an older sister that played basketball at Eastern for two years, so maybe there's a little extra incentive," Anderson joked. "When I was in high school I would visit my sister there sometimes.
"I always like playing in Cheney. I like their gym. They always have a good atmosphere and I'm excited to go over and play and see the red (football) field."
Like Abby, Marly Anderson played in the post for two seasons with the Eagles before transferring to UC Davis in 2015. Abby also has an older sister Sloan, who played softball at Wichita State.
A native of suburban Portland, Oregon, Abby's performance Thursday had her coach singing her praises. The win kept Montana in the top five in the Big Sky Conference standings with a mark of 8-5 (11-7 overall).
"Abby was a big factor on offense and defense," Petrino said. "To get to the free-throw line that many times (12 for 14), I thought she took contact well and she was strong with the ball with that much pressure on her.
"She shot to score. Then on defense she had eight rebounds but she always gets a couple blocks and alters a lot of shots."
Thursday marked Anderson's highest scoring performance in eight games. She seems to have turned a corner mentally and that bodes well with Big Sky leader Idaho State coming to Missoula next week.
"I think I just focused more on finishing (Thursday). I have a bad habit of getting in my own head," she shared. "We talked before the game just about stay focused the whole game, stay positive in your head the whole game. Everything was going right for everyone and I felt good."
Chances are that Saturday's game against Eastern Washington will be another physical battle. The Lady Griz have proven to be much more effective scoring the basketball in league play, so the Eagles (6-14) will try to tip the scales in their favor by forcing outside looks and muscling Montana in the middle.
Petrino would like to see his team do a better job taking care of the basketball. The Lady Griz had 13 turnovers, including nine in the first half that helped the Eagles stay close.
"I can say we played well enough to win (Thursday), but I think we can still play better," he said. "Our kids are competitors. We will look at the film and we're going to look at the things we did well.
"There were some plays we made the extra pass but didn't make the shot. Then there were times we forgot to shoot before we turned it over. We do that too much."
Eastern has not played well at home, stumbling to a 3-9 record. The Eagles seemed to have lost their way, with five straight losses and only one victory over a conference team with a decent record (Jan. 2 at Portland State).
"I thought our effort was good overall (Thursday), but we fouled way too much and have to be more disciplined defensively," EWU coach Wendy Schuller said. "The bigger issues were on the offensive end where we didn't do a very good job of knocking down shots (21 for 58). Hopefully we'll be better on our own home floor on Saturday."
