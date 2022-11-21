MISSOULA — Whether you like it or not, the Montana Grizzlies football team is in the FCS playoffs.
Despite not beating a team with a winning record, UM (7-4) was given one of the final slots over schools such as Chattanooga (7-4), Florida A&M (9-2), UC Davis (6-5) and Youngstown State (7-4), among others.
Not long after the announcement, the debating commenced. Why would the Griz be afforded an opportunity to compete for a national championship?
FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax, who is also Bucknell University’s athletic director, spoke with 406mtsports.com to reveal what discussions were had in specific to the Griz.
According to the majority of the 11 voters, one from each conference, UM met the criteria they search for, starting with the Big Sky Conference.
The Big Sky had an FCS-high five teams make the field, tied with the Colonial Athletic Association. It has three teams ranked in the country’s top 10 and three others ranked throughout the top 25. Playing within that gauntlet gives Montana the upper hand as opposed to teams from weaker conferences.
“They play in one of the best conferences in the country this year,” Truax said. “They had a strong strength of schedule, a lot of high-level competition.”
That begs the question: What about UC Davis? The Aggies were on the playoff fringe, finished higher than the Griz in the Big Sky standings but didn’t make the cut.
Ultimately, having one less overall D-I win was their fatal blow.
“In a crowded field, it was hard when you only have six D-I wins,” Truax said. “UC Davis made a late push to get in there … and while they showed well, they only finished with six D-I wins … every other team we were talking about had seven.”
Now, back to the seven-win Griz, who lost some close games to top-tier teams.
That idea of a “quality loss” is indeed taken into account by the committee. But more importantly, player availability is. In those close calls on the road versus Sacramento State and Weber State, Montana was playing without one of its best players.
“Knowing that in the heart of their schedule against some of the top teams in the league, their QB (Lucas Johnson) was injured,” Truax said. “I would have loved to see how those games played out had he been healthy.”
Truax continued on about UM by bringing up its nonconference schedule. It played two games versus teams from the Missouri Valley Conference (South Dakota, Indiana State) and one against a team from the Southland.
When comparing bubble teams from different conferences, the committee liked how Montana had success in those cross-conference competitions.
“While those teams happened to fall out to the middle of the pack or the bottom, the Griz were still challenging themselves in those cross-conference matchups,” Truax said. “Those matchups give us good data points to see how they fare against other leagues. Even if they may not have played against North Dakota State, you still get those reference points.”
Then there’s the opinion aspect of the decision-making process, where you have to be honest with yourself. The voters aren’t robots; there’s human nature involved.
The committee wants the 24 best teams in the playoffs, and that may not always reflect in their records. If you were to put teams head-to-head, who would emerge victorious?
“When you really boil it all down … you just have to ask yourself, ‘If I line this team up with these other teams, who do you think is the better team?’” Truax said. “And Montana we felt was a stronger team than the rest of those bubble teams and ultimately, that won the day.”
Conspiracy theorists that believe UM made the playoffs because they bid a lot of money to host a first-round game, look no further.
The NCAA said that the committee knows who bids, but none of the financial information is disclosed to any of them until all the teams are selected, the matchups are determined and the bracket is set. Only then is the financial piece of the bid made known when considering who will host each first-round matchup.
The financial aspect is taken into account strictly for hosting purposes.
"What I can tell you is that yes, it does factor in, but it's not the only factor and it's not the primary factor," Truax said. "In fact, there's a whole host of factors ... yes, we're looking at how much they are willing to guarantee, but we're also looking at the overall student-athlete experience."
This is where a city's makeup and school's facilities all become important. How close a hotel is to the game site, what the locker room experience will be like and what accommodations schools have for teams all play a factor into who will host a game.
"It's an NCAA championship," Truax said. "Ultimately, the No. 1 reason is for it to be a strong student-athlete experience throughout the championship."
And popular to another contrary belief, Big Sky Conference representative Kent Haslam, who is also the Montana athletic director, has no part in any of these conversations.
When the Griz are tabled, he is allowed a factual statement that can offer background on the program, and then he has to leave the room.
According to Haslam, he sat in the office hallway for an hour while his team was debated, along with the Chattanooga AD who serves as the Southern Conference committee representative. When they walked back in the room, both bubble teams saw their fate instantly.
“You walk in and look on your screen and see the vote,” Haslam said. “It’s like opening up a Christmas gift.”
While the season wasn’t idyllic for the Griz or their fans, they are happy to be playing a second season. It’s a chance to make right of their wrongs and show the country what they are capable of — a fresh start.
The Griz may hold themselves to a higher standard than just a playoff appearance, but it’s always an accomplishment.
“Of course we want to win every game. 7-4 isn’t where we want to be,” Haslam said. “But you’re crazy to not be thrilled with a playoff bid. What athlete doesn’t want to keep playing? … You get to restart your season and play for a championship.”
