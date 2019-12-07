Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Dec. 7, 2019, as the sixth-seeded and seventh-ranked Montana Grizzlies host unranked Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
Pregame
Montana wide receiver Sammy Akem has a walking boot on his left foot and is on crutches as the Griz went go pregame warmups. He hasn't played since leaving the game against Idaho on Nov. 9.
Former Montana basketball guard Michael Oguine raises the No. 37 flag.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Southeastern Louisiana will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Montana forces a punt, but Tyler Flink is called for roughing the kicker. SLU keeps the ball and gets an automatic first down to the UM 48-yard line. Quarterback Chason Virgil rolls right, throws on the run to WR Javon Conner, who shakes off a tackle attempt by Josh Sandry at the 5-yard line and runs into the end zone for a 29-yard TD. SCORE: SLU 7, Montana 0, 9:27 left in the quarter. 11 plays, 75 yards in 5:33.
Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed takes a deep shot on the first offensive snap, and wide receiver. Samori Toure hauls in the 62-yard TD catch over the middle. SCORE: Montana 7, SLU 7, 9:13 left in the quarter. 1 play, 62 yards in 0:07.
Montana cornerback Justin Calhoun nearly intercepts a ball that goes off a wide receiver's hands, but it appears to go through Calhoun's hands. One play later, Virgil finds CJ Turner for 35 yards to the 26-yard line. SLU goes for it on fourth-and-8 at the Montana 24-yard line. Griz bring pressure, and cornerback Dareon Nash breaks up the pass. Turnover on downs. 5:22 left in the quarter.
Montana running back Marcus Knight catches an 11-yard pass on third-and-10 to extend the drive. Mitch Roberts comes up with an 18-yard catch. Sneed overthrows a diving Roberts in the end zone on third down. Griz settle for a 32-yard field goal by Brandon Purdy. SCORE: Montana 10, Southeastern Louisiana 7, 1:20 left in the quarter. 11 plays, 61 yards in 4:02.
Montana CB Justin Calhoun down on the field. He gets up not long after. True freshman Corbin Walker comes in for Calhoun. Montana forces a punt.
End first quarter: Montana 10, Southeastern Louisiana 7
Montana forces a second consecutive three-and-out and punt.
Trick play. Dalton Sneed hands off to Marcus Knight, who pitches to Samori Toure on the reverse. Toure runs for 12 yards. SLU flagged for unnecessary roughness on the tackle, a questionable call. Montana goes for it on fourth-and-6 at the SLU 20-yard line. Sneed is patient in the pocket and hits a sliding Samori Toure for 16 yards. Knight runs for a 4-yard TD, his 22nd total TD this season. SCORE: Montana 17, Southeastern Louisiana 7, 9:34 left in the half. 9 plays, 68 yards in 3:50.
SLU brings in QB Cole Kelley, the Arkansas transfer. Robertson comes on a safety blitz off left tackle and takes down Kelley on third down near midfield. Griz force a punt for a third consecutive drive.
Sneed takes a shot down the left sideline, and Toure hauls in the ball as he's falling down. 42-yard gain. Sneed lofts a pass to the back, left corner of the end zone, and Sentinel grad Mitch Roberts makes the 15-yard TD catch. First career TD catch for Roberts. SCORE: Montana 24, Southeastern Louisiana 7, 4:47 left in the half. 6 plays, 82 yards in 2:19.
Calhoun is called for pass interference. Questionable call there. Robertson is called for targeting Virgil. The penalty on Robertson is overturned. He gets to stay in the game.
UM gives up a score for first time since first drive of the game. SLU QB Chason Virgil fires a bullet over the middle to tight end Branson Schwebel for a 12-yard TD. Didn't look like the ball ever crossed the goal line. SCORE: Montana 24, SLU 14, 2:05 left in the half.
Montana answers right back. 81-yard kickoff return TD by Malik Flowers, his second of the season, third of his career. SCORE: Montana 31, Southeastern Louisiana 14, 1:54 left in the half.
The scoring continues as Virgil hits Javon Conner on a short slant route, and he takes it 52 yards for a TD. SCORE: Montana 31, SLU 21, with 1:17 left in the half. 5 plays, 75 yards in 0:37.
Toure takes a short pass 25 yards into SLU territory. Sneed fakes a pitch to Toure on a sweep and throws to a wide-open Knight in the flat for a 7-yard TD pass. 23rd total TD for Knight this season. SCORE: Montana 38, Southeastern Louisiana 21, 0:08 left in the half. 7 plays, 71 yards in 1:03.
Half: Montana 38, Southeastern Louisiana 21
Third quarter
Malik Flowers nearly runs back his second kick for a TD today. This one is a 47-yard return to the SLU 47-yard line, tackled by kicker Bryce Broussard. Sneed hits Toure in the front, left corner of the end for a 29-yard TD. Toure now has a career-high 196 receiving yards. SCORE: Montana 45, Southeastern Louisiana 21, 14:03 left in third quarter. 3 plays, 47 yards in 0:49.
Southeastern Louisiana answers right back as Virgil finds Turner for an 18-yard TD. SCORE: Montana 45, SLU 28, with 12:09 left in third quarter. 5 plays, 75 yards in 1:54.
Olson with a bruising sack of Virgil on third down to force a punt. He had nearly picked off a pass earlier in the drive. SLU punts.
Knight runs for a 7-yard TD. That's his 24th total TD this season, tying the school record set by Chase Reynolds in 2009. His 22 rushing TDs tie Reynolds' school record in 08 and 09. Brandon Purdy PAT missed. SCORE: Montana 51, Southeastern Louisiana 28, 7:00 left in the quarter. 6 plays, 76 yards in 1:50.
After Montana forces a punt, Knight runs for a 9-yard TD, his 23rd rushing score this season and 25th total TD. Both of those are school records. SCORE: Montana 58, Southeastern Louisiana 28, with 2:42 left in the second quarter. 10 plays, 53 yards in 3:21.
End third quarter: Montana 58, Southeastern Louisiana 28
Fourth quarter
Toure hauls in a 47-yard TD catch. He's now at 303 receiving yards and 3 TDs on 12 catches. That's a school record, breaking the mark of 279 set by Joe Douglass on 1996 at Eastern Washington. SCORE: Montana 65, Southeastern Louisiana 28, 13:11 left in the game. 6 plays, 73 yards in 2:05.
Montana puts its backups in with about 10 minutes to play.
Montana sophomore Eli Alford makes a tackle in the end zone for a safety. SCORE: Montana 67, Southeastern Louisiana 28, 8:38 to play.
Montana true freshman Corbin Walker with a 47-yard pick-6, the first of his career. SCORE: Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28 with 1:50 to play.
Final: Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
