Live coverage from Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on Dec. 13, 2019, as the seventh-ranked and sixth-seeded Montana Grizzlies visit fourth-ranked and third-seeded Weber State in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.
Pregame
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Weber State will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Weber State runs a fly sweep on the opening play, and it goes for a 5-yard loss on the pass to Josh Davis. Tackle by Josh Sandry. It's a three-and-out forced by Montana's defense on the opening drive at Weber State. Griz will start at their own 15-yard line after the punt.
Montana throws to the flat on its first two plays, a 1-yard gain and then a 5-yard loss. Sneed scrambles for 6 yards on third down, but it's a 3-and-out. Griz punt. Weber called for a personal foul on the return, 15 yards back to the its 32-yard line.
That's three consecutive three-and-outs between Weber State and Montana to open the game. Looks like players are struggling with their footing a bit as snow continues to fall.
On third-and-1, Dalton Sneed looked like he was going to hand off to Marcus Knight, who slipped in the backfield. Sneed keeps the ball and runs for 10 yards to the Weber State 40-yard line. On third-and-3, Sneed is sacked by Adam Rodriguez for a loss of 14 yards back to the Montana 44-yard line. Montana's offensive line didn't give up a sack last week in the second round.
Weber State RB Kevin Smith fumbles, forced by Robby Hauck. Weber State WR David Ames recovers at the Wildcats' 12-yard line. Third consecutive three-and-out forced by Montana to open the game. Griz start at the 50-yard line after the punt.
Dalton Sneed sacked for the second time today, again by Adam Rodriguez, who raced past right tackle Dylan Cook on third down. Weber State is called for running into the kicker, which leads to a 5-yard penalty and re-punt.
End first quarter: Montana 0, Weber State 0
Second quarter
Four consecutive three-and-outs forced by Montana. Jerry Louie-McGee muffs a booming 53-yard punt by Doug Lloyd, but the ball rolls out of bounds before a Wildcats player can corral the ball. Griz take over at the their own 23-yard line.
Montana WR Mitch Roberts breaks a tackle attempt after a catch near the right sideline and runs for a 16-yard gain into Weber State territory. Sneed runs backward under pressure and lofts a pass off his back foot to a diving Louie-McGee for a 10-yard gain on third down. The catch is under review. The call is overturned. Incomplete pass. Montana punts from the Weber State 49-yard line. Wildcats will start at their 15-yard line.
Weber State gets its first, first down on a 15-yard run by Josh Davis. Fifth drive of the game for the Wildcats. Weber State RB Josh Davis hobbles off the field with help after a rush. He couldn't put any weight on his right leg.
Fifth consecutive punt forced by Montana to open the game. Another booming punt by Doug Lloyd, and JLM runs back and catches it under pressure. Dalton Sneed lofts a pass down the left sideline, and Mitch Roberts makes a diving catch behind the DB for a 24-yard gain. Sneed gets ample time in the pocket and hits Samori Toure for 40 yards to the 2-yard line. Sneed hits senior tight end Colin Bingham, the Missoula native, for a 1-yard TD. Brandon Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 7, Weber State 0, with 7:13 left in the half. 7 plays, 80 yards in 2:58.
Montana CB Dareon Nash with a big-time pass breakup on a third-down pass intended for Devon Cooley for what would've been a first down. Sixth consecutive punt for Weber State to start the game.
Dalton Sneed throws off his back foot into quadruple coverage, and Weber State's Eddie Heckard picks off the pass and returns it 19 yards to the Montana 25-yard line. SCORE: Montana 7, Weber State 3, with 4:29 left in the first half. 4 plays, 1 yard in 1:27.
Montana riding some short passing down to the Weber State 38-yard line. 1:20 left in the first half. Griz have 10 first downs to the Wildcats' 1. Sneed throws over the middle intended for Louie-McGee and is picked off again, this time by Maxwell Anderson, who runs it back to the Wildcats' 28-yard line with 48 seconds left in the first half.
After a Weber State punt, Montana takes a knee to end the half.
End second quarter: Montana 7, Weber State 3
Third quarter
Montana goes three-and-out as Sneed gets sacked for the third time, this time by Jonah Williams.
On third-and-7, Jake Constantine lofts a pass down the left sideline, and tight end Justin Malone catches it for a 32-yard gain to the Montana 37-yard line. Montana CB Justin Calhoun is called for pass interference when the Griz brought a heavy blitz. That moves the ball to the Grizzlies' 17-yard line. Weber State throws a screen pass to Josh Davis out of the backfield on his first play back in the game, a third-and-4, and he goes for an 11-yard TD. Tuttle PAT good. SCORE: Weber State 10, Montana 7, with 9:46 left in the quarter. 8 plays, 72 yards in 3:23.
Sneed is picked off underneath by defensive end George Tarlas, who dropped back into coverage. That's the third time Sneed has been picked off in 25 pass attempts. Weber State set up the Montana 21-yard line. Montana LB Jace Lewis forces a fumble. Weber State recovers. Montana holds the Wildcats to a 41-yard field goal attempt, but a high snap doesn't even result in an attempt. Griz take over at their 38-yard line.
Mitch Roberts comes up big again with a diving catch. This one for 27 yards to the Weber State 16-yard line. But, the play is reviewed and overturned. Ball is ruled to have hit the ground. Sneed is picked off for the fourth time. He tries to rifle a short pass to tight end Colin Bingham, and Noah Vaea snags the ball. Weber ball at its own 48-yard line.
Montana holds Weber State to a 28-yard field goal attempt And it's blocked by Alex Gubner. Huge stand by the Griz after Sneed's fourth INT. Montana trails 10-7 with 0:14 left in the quarter.
End third quarter: Weber State 10, Montana 7
Fourth quarter
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Dalton Sneed is sacked for the fourth time today. Third sack by Adam Rodriguez. Montana will punt.
Montana forces a punt and will take over at its own 15-yard line following a holding penalty during the punt. Griz trail Weber State 10-7 with 10:04 to play. Montana senior linebacker Dante Olson is now the Grizzlies' all-time tackles leader, passing Vince Huntsberger.
Dalton Sneed is nearly picked off for a fifth time. He throws into double coverage, Eddie Heckard gets two hands on the ball but drops it.
Adam Wilson's punt is blocked by Weber State's Ja'Kobe Harris, who recovers the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Tuttle PAT good. SCORE: Weber State 17, Montana 7, with 9:41 to play.
Garrett Graves comes up with a 28-yard catch to the Weber State 28-yard line. Samori Toure bobbles a ball at the left sideline, catches it as he's falling down for a 19-yard gain, and the Griz have first-and-goal at the 9-yard line. Sneed is sacked on third down, the sixth time he's been sacked today. Montana settles for a 27-yard FG by Brandon Purdy. SCORE: Weber State 17, Montana 10, with 3:23 to play. 16 plays, 71 yards in 6:16.
Montana gets the stop and forces a punt. Griz will start at their own 26-yard line trailing Weber State 17-10 with 2:56 to play. Sneed hits JLM over the middle on third down for a 19-yard gain to the Montana 48-yard line. But Sneed is picked off on the next play. Fifth INT thrown by Sneed today. Second INT by DE George Tarlas.
End fourth quarter: Weber State 17, Montana 10
