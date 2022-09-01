MISSOULA — Robby Hauck thought it was crazy that this is his final season at Montana as he looked around at the other seniors leaving the field on the first day of camp in August.
The senior safety has been here for five years while the program has undergone a significant transformation. The Griz have made the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons and have accrued a 28-12 record since 2018, including going 22-7 since 2019.
Robby has been a key cog on defense in the program's sea change while playing for his father, head coach Bobby Hauck. While this is his last year with his teammates, it’s not lost on him that this is the final season together for the father-son duo.
“I’ve thought about that, and I’m like, ‘Man, it’s gone fast,’” Robby said ahead of Montana’s season opener against Northwestern State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
“I wish it wasn’t the last year. I wish I could come back again next year. Especially right now, I’m taking in all this and learning to enjoy it because it’s unique. I probably will never be in another atmosphere and environment like this. It’s something that I’m definitely taking my time with and enjoying.”
Robby’s road to Missoula and the program’s rise have come because Bobby came back in 2018 for his second head coaching stint at UM. He had led the Griz to three national title game appearances during his previous stint from 2003-09.
The Griz now head into the season ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll in what is widely expected to be a successful year. Even while preparing for the season, Bobby had realized that this is his final year getting to coach his son.
“Like anything else, you get faced with the fact that there’s an endpoint with all our seniors, in particular him, and you got to enjoy it,” Hauck said. “That’s been a lot of fun, and certainly we’re going to look to enjoy the next three to four months.”
Enjoyable experience
Bobby and Robby had to have a heart-to-heart talk when the latter wanted to transfer from Northern Arizona after the former was hired as Montana’s head coach in December 2017.
Bobby had never coached Robby in any youth sports. In fact, he didn’t want to at that time. Maybe Robby wasn’t receptive enough as a youngster or Bobby wasn’t patient enough with him, the elder Hauck offered. It was possibly a combination of those factors and maybe others.
“I think it would have been a match made in hell,” Bobby said. “But this has been remarkably smooth and fun, probably because his mother raised him right.”
Robby had his own trepidation about playing for his father. He’s found that Bobby has treated him like any other player while knowing when and how he could push him harder.
Robby will often initially run ideas past his mother, Stacey Hauck. He remembers her being supportive about the move but also cautioning him about what he’d be getting into.
“I think she’s thought that it’s turned out to be a great experience,” Robby said. “She’s a typical coach’s wife in that she’s a full supporter of my dad and I, but she also cares about winning. She wants to win. She tells me to be careful and be safe but most importantly to win the game.”
Going to college in Missoula means being closer to family. The joke still is that Robby sees his father disappear in August and reemerge around Christmas.
The relationship is more coach-player during the season, although they’ll spend time together at home watching football. It becomes more father-son in the offseason, when they enjoy going fly fishing.
“As a college coach, if your kid’s not playing for you, you probably don’t get to see him play,” Bobby said. “So, that’s been awesome to be able to watch him play. That’s been real fun to watch him evolve from a freshman into a senior that’s made a lot of plays for us. I’m proud of him.”
Robby has matured physically from a slightly undersized player into a 5-foot-10, 185-pound hard-nosed hitter whose understanding of the defense is on par with the coaches, Bobby attested. He’s earned All-Big Sky and All-America honors while starting in 40 games, 15 more than the next-closest player on the roster.
Robby is in position to become the third three-time Academic All-American in program history. He’s the team’s nominee for the Campbell Trophy, the “Academic Heisman.” He’ll leave college this December with a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and a Master of Business Administration.
“This is probably the best experience I’ve had in my entire life, maybe even in the rest of my life too,” Robby said. “That’s a complete credit to all the other coaches and also my teammates. I truly belong. I feel like I belong on this team and with my teammates, and that’s a total credit to them. It’s been a so overly positive experience and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”
Not done yet
Bobby and Robby shared a special moment after the Idaho game in 2018.
Robby presented Bobby with the game ball as the latter passed Don Read to become the all-time winningest coach in program history. It’s a favorite memory for them both.
Robby also highlighted the wins over Washington and Montana State. There are more victories to come and more records to break as they head into their final season together.
“There’s been a lot of wins and he’s made a ton of plays, so it’s been fun” Bobby said. “But it’s not just the wins. We enjoy being out here all the time, even today when we’re just practicing. There’s no one moment in time that has made this all worth doing.”
It’s not just the final season together for Robby and Bobby. It’s the last time playing together for Robby and his cousin Ryan Tirrell, whose mother is Bobby’s sister.
Tirrell is a sophomore linebacker who cracked the two-deep this year after starring on special teams. He’s learned about being relentless and aggressive from Robby, who has 364 career tackles as he chases Dante Olson’s school record of 397 and the Big Sky record of 473 set by Eastern Washington's Ronnie Hamlin.
“There’s just so many guys on the team that you’re all pretty much like a family when you spend so much time together,” Tirrell said. “But even more so with Robby, it’s pretty cool because college is my first time playing with him. It’s special when you give each other a handshake after the game and are having fun and enjoying it.”
Bobby enters the year with a record of 108-29 at UM, four wins away from moving past former Nevada coach Chris Ault into the No. 2 slot on the Big Sky’s all-time wins list. He needs 16 more to take the top spot by passing Jerome Souers, a longtime Northern Arizona head coach who was an assistant coach at UM when Bobby started coaching there in the 1980s.
With a 63-14 record in Big Sky play, Bobby is tied for fourth place on that wins list. He needs six league wins to pass Ault, 12 to pass Tim Walsh and 23 to pass Souers, who was coaching at NAU when Robby redshirted there in 2017 before he transferred to Montana.
Robby was named one of four senior captains this week as the Griz prepare to kick off a highly anticipated season. Internal expectations have been high since Bobby’s return, and now things are aligning for a potentially historic season as the Haucks begin their final run together.
“This is what you work for. You want to be in the position that we’re in,” Robby said. “To be here as a senior, it’s special to just see our program and everybody on our team develop. It’s exciting. I’m trying to enjoy it this last fall because I’m never going to get it back.”
