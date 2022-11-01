MISSOULA – This past Saturday afternoon, the Montana Grizzlies football team couldn’t get its offense moving versus Weber State. It found itself down 24-14 with just six minutes to play, making a win a nearly impossible feat the way the Griz were slugging down the field.
It seemed as though the only way they’d have a chance was with a defensive or special teams score. Then that hope came true.
Malik Flowers, already the Grizzlies’ all-time return yards leader, fielded a kickoff just a few steps deep in the end zone. He came out, hit a hole and got to around his own 40-yard line, where he bumped into a blocker.
From there, he redirected, turned on the burners and went down the right sideline. Nobody was going to catch him, and suddenly, it was a 24-21 game with just under six minutes to go. It may not have been the offense, but the Griz had a much-needed scoring spark.
“I ran into the backs of a couple of my blockers, but they held their blocks long enough for me to get to the right side and get some space and I was able to get in the end zone,” Flowers said. “It was nice to get in the end zone and have the ball kicked my way and just know that I had the guys up front protecting me and allowing me to get into the end zone.”
Opposing units have been avoiding him all season, and rightfully so. He’s returned just 10 kickoffs this year but averages an FCS-high 34.1 yards per return. Montana State’s Marqui Johnson is the next closest at 30.9 yards per try on 20 attempts.
The score put Flowers up to six career kick return touchdowns, tying him for second all-time in FCS history with Hampton’s Jerome Mathis. Mathis went on to get drafted by the Houston Texans and become an All-Pro kick returner in his rookie season.
The Griz return man now trails only Weber State alum Rashid Shaheed (7), who has recently broken out with the New Orleans Saints with two career touchdowns midway through his rookie season.
Needless to say, Flowers is one of the best to ever do it. Head coach Bobby Hauck spoke on Monday about all the aspects that have gone into his returners’ success.
“There’s a lot that goes into it. Obviously, the other guys on the team have to believe that what they’re doing counts and can make a difference,” Hauck said. “I think all those scenarios where we’ve had guys who were leading the nation in scoring and all that … I think it’s about those guys understanding the scheme and then the returners having confidence in them as well.”
And when you have the kind of success that Flowers has had on special teams, you can take a little criticism.
Of course, Hauck had to get in a jab about what could’ve been another kickoff return touchdown versus Weber, but wasn’t.
“That one (kickoff on Saturday), the opener, the kicker got him down,” Hauck said with a laugh from Flowers. “He ran out of space on the boundary there, so the kicker ended up getting over there and getting him, otherwise he’s out for two of them on Saturday.”
While having the privilege of a return man that can score in the blink of an eye is nice, the Griz certainly don’t want to rely on that. As good as Flowers is, racing for a 100-yard score at a consistent clip isn’t sustainable.
To translate, the UM offense needs to turn things around, and fast. Dating back to an Oct. 15 home matchup with Idaho, where starting quarterback Lucas Johnson was healthy, they tossed two fourth-quarter interceptions to put the nail in their own coffin.
The following week in Sacramento, backup QB Kris Brown took over when Johnson was injured. While he passed for 141 yards and a touchdown, he missed on his first six throws and made some questionable decisions late in the game. They often had to settle for field goal attempts rather than scores.
Then on Saturday, Brown led an attack that could only muster 114 total yards.
“Weber dominated us, our offensive performance wasn’t good,” Hauck said. “They did to us what we’ve been doing to their offense the last couple times out. They returned the favor.”
And something that has flown under the radar has been the performance of the offensive line. While Brown and the rest of the position players have been under the microscope, games are won or lost up front.
That’s where the point of all action begins. You create holes for your running backs, you pass-block for your quarterback, or everything else breaks down. On Monday, Hauck was a little more critical of the offensive line in his press conference.
“The defensive line has been really good, but we’ve been up-and-down up front on offense,” Hauck said. “Last week, I would say for me, from my contribution on down to the backup snapper, nobody played very well Saturday. We need to play better this weekend.”
A matchup with lowly Cal Poly (1-7) presents a chance for the Griz to regain their footing on offense. The Mustangs have allowed 41 touchdowns this season, tied for second-worst in the Big Sky behind only Eastern Washington, the Grizzlies’ next opponent following the Mustangs.
Despite some struggles, the offense is primed to turn it around. They have no choice if they want to keep their team in the playoff picture.
“I’m confident in every one of our players and coaches,” Hauck said. “At all times.”
