Quarterback: No. 11, Patrick Heitert
The St. Louis native could have his hands full this weekend, considering he’s actually the team’s backup. Starter Patrick DeLaurent has missed the past two games with a foot injury, which is a major blow to the Redhawks’ offense. Heitert has filled in during that time going 2-0, but has completed 21 of 36 passes for no touchdowns and an interception. Also a freshman, the Washington-Grizzly Stadium atmosphere could prove to be too much during the playoffs.
Running back: No. 6, Geno Hess
With DeLaurent out, Southeast Missouri State has leaned on its senior tailback much more heavily. And he’s delivered. He’ll enter Saturday’s contest with major momentum after being named the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week for his output versus Murray State. In that game, the Peoria, Illinois product posted 317 rushing yards with four touchdowns. He’s one of the best SEMO backs in program history sitting at sixth in all-time yards and second in touchdowns.
Wide receiver: No. 1, Ryan Flournoy
From Hazelcrest, Illinois, the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher is in his first season with the Redhawks. He’s been a welcomed addition after coming from Iowa Western Community College, becoming SEMO’s leading receiver. He’s accumulated 823 yards on 50 catches, scoring seven times. Without DeLaurent in the lineup, though, his ability could be limited. In the past two games, he’s caught just four passes for 29 yards and no touchdowns.
Offensive lineman: No. 56, Zack Gieg
Though he may be undersized for a center at 6-foot-1, 287 pounds, the Californian has all the tools necessary to make up for it. Originally at Fresno State, Gieg has been a permanent starter since arriving in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 2021. In that season, he started all 10 games, anchoring the FCS’ top red zone offense. That season, they were a perfect 33 of 33 in those situations. Gieg was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference preseason list.
Linebacker: No. 32, Bryce Norman
Just a sophomore, Norman has emerged as a true star in the middle of Southeast Missouri State’s defense. After a freshman All-American season in 2021, he’s built on his previous numbers for an even better encore performance. He’s registered 100 tackles this year, and if he’s not making tackles, he’s making his presence felt elsewhere. He has six quarterback hurries as well as three pass breakups. He was also listed as an All-Ohio Valley Conference preseason player.
Defensive back: No. 7, Lawrence Johnson
After missing the team’s final four games of the 2021 campaign with a shoulder injury, the safety has come back strong for his final season. From the safety position, Johnson is the team’s second-leading tackler with 66, and presents as an elite secondary blitz option. He has four sacks and two more quarterback hurries, while also leading the team with 7.5 tackles for loss. In coverage he has six pass breakups. He’s played his entire career at SEMO and is now reaping those benefits.
Defensive lineman: No. 55, Nasim Cairo
Just a true freshman, the Edwardsville, Illinois native has been the most consistent Southeast Missouri State defensive lineman to break into the backfield. Though he has just 20 tackles, Cairo has 4.5 tackles for loss and another 3.5 sacks. He also has four quarterback hurries, second behind Norman. And he’s hitting his stride at the right time. His best game was the team’s most recent, where he posted 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, both single-game career highs.
Kicker: No. 49, DC Pippins
If SEMO ever needs just a field goal to win, they’ll be in good shape with their junior from Springfield, Illinois. In his first season as the team’s starting kicker, Pippins has been able to display the power of his leg. He has a long of 54 yards, and another make from 50 this season. He also has a single-game high of three made field goals. If his counterparts are able to execute a two-minute drill with competence, he gives them a solid shot at winning the game.
