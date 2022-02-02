MISSOULA — The next few games are pretty big for the Montana men's basketball team as the final stretch of the Big Sky Conference regular season gets going.
Assuming there are no changes to the schedule, the Grizzlies (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference) will embark on a stretch of three games in six days starting with a 7 p.m. tip Thursday at Weber State (17-5, 10-1 Big Sky).
After that, they will head to Pocatello, Idaho, for a date with the struggling Idaho State Bengals (3-16, 1-9 Big Sky) and then will be back home for a pivotal clash with defending regular-season conference champ Southern Utah (13-6, 7-2).
The quick turnaround is the first of its kind — with three conference games in a short span — for Montana this season. The Thursday-Saturday-Monday format hasn't been used as much in the Big Sky in recent years but due to the COVID-19-caused schedule changes, the Southern Utah game was moved to a Monday.
The closest comparison in Montana's conference schedule this season would be when the team went over to Eastern Washington on a Thursday, then bounced back to Montana for the Brawl of the Wild game in Bozeman on a Sunday.
"Quick turnarounds are something that are always difficult," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said following Saturday's win over Eastern Washington. "We had one of those and that was tough. We went to Eastern Washington and turned right back around for Montana State. When you got a rival game on a Sunday when you're on the road on a Thursday, it's hard. ... That happens and if you don't earn a bye in the conference tournament, it's going to be the same thing."
Overall the Grizzlies don't seem too worried about the stretch of games forced by the rescheduled Southern Utah game.
"We just continue to get treatment the next day," Montana point guard Cam Parker said Saturday. "Coach DeCuire does a really good job in practice — he's not running us too hard but the practices are still super intense and we know what to work on. ... As you guys can tell, 8-2, that's a great record for us and there's definitely a lot of growth compared to last year."
Montana is at third in the league behind Montana State (16-5, 8-2 Big Sky) and Weber State heading into Thursday.
A win over the Wildcats would mean a sweep for the Grizzlies, and a key tiebreaker in the regular-season conference title race that seems to be coming down to Weber, Montana State, Montana and Southern Utah.
Beating Weber is easier said than done, though. The last time Montana and Weber met it took a Lonnell Martin Jr. turnaround jumper at the buzzer for the Grizzlies to win at home.
Since that game on Jan. 1 in Missoula, both teams have rolled. Montana has won five of six behind a run of strong play on defense. Weber hasn't dropped a game since then, winning seven in a row, including wins over Southern Utah and Northern Colorado.
That strong run of defense — which has held some of the Big Sky's top scorers to well below their averages — will need to continue against Weber State guard Koby McEwen. The senior scored 24 on Montana in the loss in January, but Montana did hold him to an uncharacteristic 2 of 7 from distance.
Record watch
DeCuire (157 career wins) is one win away from tying Grizzlies Athletics Hall of Fame member Wayne Tinkle (158) for second on the program's all-time wins list. DeCuire moved past Mike Montgomery last week for third after the Idaho game, and also picked up Big Sky Conference win No. 100 with the win over Eastern Washington.
DeCuire is the only Montana men's basketball coach to win at least 100 league games and can pass former Boise State coach Bobby Dye (102) for third on the list within the next few games.
Notes: Montana has held teams to 24.8% from 3-point range over the last eight games after allowing teams to shoot 42% entering January. ... Montana is 5-0 in games played on Thursday. ... Sophomore guard Robby Beasley III is 31 points shy of 500 for his career. Bannan reached that mark last week in just 48 games. ... Senior forward Mack Anderson is one rebound away from 250 career boards.
