It's funny how life works out sometimes.
Growing up, Helena High standout Kaden Huot and Anaconda's Braxton Hill spent a lot of time together, doing things other than playing football.
In fact, they still do.
But as soon as next season, Huot, a future Montana Grizzly football player, as well as Hill, currently on the roster, could do something else they have talked about — play football together.
That's because Huot, the top-ranked recruit in the state of Montana in the 2022 recruiting class according to 247sports.com, has verbally committed to play for the Grizzlies starting next season, although the official signing period isn't until December, so he hasn't put pen to paper.
Yet, he has no intention of wavering on his decision and one of many reasons for that is his Hill.
"We have been friends for a long time and we do a lot together — hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes — all the things Montana kids do," Huot said.
Though at one time, it looked like the two could potentially be rivals, instead of teammates.
"We talked about playing together," Huot said. "And I talked to him a little bit during the recruiting process but I also had to make fun of him a little too. When I got that offer from the Cats, I told him, 'It's going to be bad for you and stuff like that.'"
In the end, despite some back-and-forth banter, Hill put on his recruiting hat and helped lure Huot to the University of Montana.
"It did make my decision easier," Huot said. "I knew a lot of other kids on the team too and those relationships are good, and with the coaches too. I'm really excited."
Hill is from Anaconda and played for Anaconda High School, while Huot was from there before moving to Helena, yet still has connections to the town through his father, Tony Huot, a former Copperhead great, who was selected to play in the East-West Shrine Game.
Following standout careers on the football field and in basketball, where he set Anaconda's all-time scoring record, Hill took his talents to Missoula, following in the footsteps of his sister Torry Hill, who played hoops for the Lady Griz.
After a prep career that saw him play on both sides of the ball, and even at quarterback, Hill has settled in as a linebacker for the Griz which could have led to some interesting moments had his friend, chosen to play for Montana State.
"He talked smack right back to me," Huot said. "We were going back and forth — just joking — it was funny."
In all seriousness, recruiting is often about relationships and while Huot has built strong relationships with the coaching staff and other players, Hill's presence positively impacted the recruitment, especially as he spent time with Huot on his visits.
"Braxton and Kaden grew up hunting together," Tony Huot said. "They were always camping and doing stuff like that. They still do hunt and fish together, so that's a good connection for them and he was really great to Kaden during the recruiting process. It was good to have him there."
Tony Huot, who played college football at Oregon State after his high school career with the Cooperheads, and Bill Hill, the Copperheads former head boys basketball coach, hunted together, along with other family members on each side, and it's a tradition that continues.
"We're good family friends," Kaden said. "They (Hill family) are just fun to hang out with."
It helps having shared interests, such as fishing and football and although Kaden and Braxton are both quite busy with their gridiron pursuits, they still find time for other activities.
"We hang out, we just went hunting the Sunday after they (the Griz) had their bye week," Huot said. "My dad is an Anaconda boy — he and his brother — they always hunted and fished and I just grew into that."
Huot's love for the outdoors isn't manufactured.
In fact, when he decided to verbally commit to Montana this summer, he wasn't immediately available for media interviews.
Why? He was out fishing.
But with his play on the field, it's Huot who has become a catch for the Grizzlies.
It's why he got one of the few in-state scholarships available in the 2022 recruiting cycle, which is short on spots due to COVID-19 and players getting an extra year if they choose.
And 10 games into his senior season, he's delivered on the potential that led 247sports to rank him as the Treasure State's top prospect. He's got his team to the Class AA quarterfinals and led the state's largest classification in touchdown passes (25) and is second in passing yards (2,071). He's also got eight rushing touchdowns and more than 500 yards on the ground, all in addition to re-writing Helena's career record books.
The 6-foot-4 quarterback doesn't lack for arm talent and it's even possible that without the pandemic, and the recruiting dead period it caused for more than a year, he might have received more than passing FBS interest.
But all's well that ends well.
"It was a bummer that I didn't get to go to some of those camps my junior year," Huot said. "That was a big year for me. But I'm happy that I'm going to Montana and super super excited to go play for coach (Bobby) Hauck and coach (Timm Rosenbach)."
He's also excited to be teammates with Hill, his fishing buddy, who has started to become a consistent contributor this season with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.
"I'm glad he's there," Huot said. "We'll get three years together because he grayshirted and with the COVID year. He's a great friend and mentor. It should be a lot of fun."
