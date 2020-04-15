MISSOULA — Five former Montana Grizzlies and six former Montana State Bobcats were named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday for their excellence both on the field and in the classroom.
Only players who have completed their final year of eligibility or have graduated and decided to forego their remaining eligibility can be nominated. A player also must have achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have been a starter or significant contributor this past season.
Montana and Montana State combined for 11 of the 35 players from the Big Sky Conference. There were a total of 1,451 players from 365 schools across all divisions of college football.
Montana's honorees are linebacker Dante Olson, quarterback Dalton Sneed, tight end Colin Bingham, kicker Brandon Purdy and punter Adam Wilson. Montana now has 33 total members make the Hampshire Honor Society since its inception in 2007 and is one of just 29 programs to have at least one inductee each of the 14 years.
"We've always believed that success on the field and success in the classroom go hand in hand," Montana coach Bobby Hauck said in a news release. "During my first run at Montana, we had the most academic all-conference selections in the league and graduated our student-athletes at a significantly higher rate than their peers. We have also posted the program's highest-ever term GPA for two-straight semesters."
Olson was the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner, a consensus first-team All-American and broke the school's all-time record for tackles. The NFL prospect got his degree in business management with a 3.91 GPA.
Sneed was a two-year starter, the 2018 Big Sky newcomer of the year, a 2019 All-Big Sky honorable mention, recently signed with the CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers and graduated with a degree in communication studies and a 3.32 GPA.
Bingham, a Missoula Big Sky grad, played in 45 games, won the 2018 Montana President's Award for having the best overall GPA among student-athletes and is set to graduate with a 3.94 GPA in health and human performance with an eye on attending medical school.
Purdy, a Kalispell Glacier grad, is UM's all-time most accurate field goal kicker and graduated with a degree in business management and entrepreneurship with a 3.38 GPA.
Wilson, a two-year starter, is set to graduate with a degree in political science with a 3.23 GPA.
"The Hampshire Society is important in that it allows us to recognize the hard work these men put into their studies," Hauck said. "It helps promote better all-around student-athletes and better citizens. We are proud to have had a Grizzly enter the Hampshire Society in each of its 14 years, and we look forward to celebrating our academic achievements into the future."
Montana State's honorees are kicker Tristan Bailey, safety Brian Campbell, cornerback JoJo Henderson, linebacker Josh Hill, defensive line Derek Marks and punter Jered Padmos. Hill is a Glacier grad, Marks is a Belgrade grad and Padmos is a Boulder grad.
Eastern Washington led the Big Sky with eight honorees, including Corvallis grad Jayce Gilder, a tight end. Other Eagles included Spencer Blackburn, Dehonta Hayes, Andrew Katzenberger, Dylan Ledbetter, Tysen Prunty, Jim Townsend and Jayson Williams.
Portland State had five selections with Kenton Bartlett, Larry Brister, Anthony Del Toro, Romeo Gunt and Garrett Stauffer. UC Davis also had five with Matthew Blair, Nick Fehrenbach, Tiger Garcia, Max O'Rourke and Wes Preece. Weber State had four with Doug Lloyd, Adam Rodriguez, Xavier Stilson and Jonah Williams.
Other honorees were Sacramento State's Nick Bianco and Cal Poly's David Chellsen.
