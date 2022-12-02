FARGO, N.D. — In 2003, Montana football coach Bobby Hauck was coaching his first home game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The opponent was an NCAA Division II school: North Dakota State University.
By scoring on a trick play with 2 minutes left and then benefiting from a Griz missed field goal on the ensuing drive, the Bison escaped with a victory. It was a program-defining win for NDSU, which went on to become the FCS dynasty it is today.
The script will be flipped, to a certain extent, on Saturday in the Fargodome when the Griz battle the defending national champion Bison at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time (ESPN+). Montana will be the underdog, hardly given a chance in a second-round FCS playoff matchup.
The winner will draw a quarterfinal date with either No. 6 seed Samford or upset-minded Southeastern Louisiana State.
Montana has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two full seasons. To find the last time NDSU failed to qualify for the quarters, you’d have to go back to 2009.
UM leads the all-time series 5-4, dating back to the two programs’ first meeting in 1914.
Here are five keys to a Griz win in a hostile environment:
Use blitz packages strategically
Rarely do the Griz deviate from their defensive plan. This includes their blitz-heavy 3-3-5 defense, sending linebackers flying into the backfield in pursuit of the quarterback on most play calls. But against Montana State, that game plan was exposed by the Bobcats’ run game, which accumulated 439 yards.
With good blocks, tailbacks and quarterbacks alike were getting to an empty second level of the defense with just the secondary to beat. NDSU has the pieces to hurt the Griz the same way, so UM will want to temper its blitz packages. There’ll be a time and a place to send the house, but Montana will want to leave some linebackers home in the middle of the defense to bottle up Bison runners.
Turn to the air
If the Griz want a chance at winning the game, No. 7 will have to have one of his best performances yet. Starting quarterback Lucas Johnson will have his work cut out against an experienced Bison secondary. But the running back room’s current deficiencies will force that game plan upon Montana.
With Nick Ostmo’s health status up in the air and Marcus Knight in the transfer portal, the Griz are down to their third- and fourth-string running backs. While both Isiah Childs and Eli Gillman are highly capable, they aren’t at a point where they will win you games. The Griz will have to ride the hot hand of Malik Flowers, Junior Bergen and the rest of the wide receiving corps to keep up with the home team.
While UM traditionally likes to bring balance on the offensive side, it will have to adjust to a pass-heavy scheme. The Griz are one of the best in the FCS at the explosive play, as recognized by NDSU head coach Matt Entz, and they will need some quick-hitters to score on a lock-down unit.
Keep up the special teams
Scoring twice on returns probably isn’t in the cards against North Dakota State. But that doesn’t mean long returns are out of the question. And those will be important because, historically, Montana is pretty stubborn in adjusting its game plan.
Though they may need to fire up more pass plays as mentioned above, the coaching staff’s willingness to do that is yet to be seen. A team that often opts for early-down run plays could benefit vastly from good field position scenarios. If a drive does stall out early because of long third downs, a long kickoff or punt return may have them in a spot to score three instead of punt.
Avoid a slow start
What if the Griz fall behind to NDSU the same way they did against SEMO? Good luck. Against such strong opposition, and on the road, that hole may be too deep to climb out of Saturday. Driving the field and finding points on their initial drive may be vital to their long-term outcome.
Having points to play with would take some stress off both sides of the football for Montana. But if it can’t do that, trouble may track it down. NDSU is one of the best at pulling away down the stretch. It’s way easier said than done, but the Griz need to make the Bison play catch-up.
Don’t hurt yourself
Teams like NDSU need the opponent to show just a glimpse of vulnerability to pounce. That’s why Montana will need to keep the laundry off the field and play a clean game. It can’t commit penalties that make the field shorter for NDSU, or give them free first downs.
The Griz need to make the Bison earn everything they get. Versus SEMO, they committed just four penalties for 35 yards. Hence the large comeback with no roadblocks. They need to make it easier on themselves again to get the home team’s offense off the field.
