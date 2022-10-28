MISSOULA — The 11th-ranked Montana football team is in Ogden, Utah on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game with 5th-ranked Weber State.
Returning home could be the remedy the Wildcats (6-1) need after suffering their first loss last week at Montana State. Under head coach Jay Hill, Weber has gone 35-13 at Stewart Stadium, including 27-9 against Big Sky opponents.
They play their best ball early in games, outscoring opponents 100-35 in first quarters this season. They’ve led after the first quarter in all seven contests, and their loss to the Bobcats was their first time this year trailing at halftime and at the end of the third quarter.
With a third-straight ranked matchup on the horizon with Sac State next weekend, the Wildcats will want to win this one to take away the risk of a three-game losing streak.
That’s what the Griz (5-2) are trying to avoid after back-to-back losses to Idaho and Sac State.
The last time UM lost three straight was in 2018 — coach Bobby Hauck’s first year back with the program. In that season, the team finished 6-5 and failed to qualify for the FCS playoffs.
Now facing the possibility of playing without starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who got injured last weekend as the victim of a targeting penalty, the Griz will need a strong effort to avoid falling to 5-3.
Dating back to their first contest in 1962, Montana leads the all-time series 40-15. The Griz are 18-8 in Ogden during that stretch.
To keep that trend alive, here are five keys for the Griz on Saturday:
Rise to the occasion
All year long, the Griz have gotten their wins by committee. They haven’t shown that they have any one player who can truly take over a game. That may be by design, as Hauck is known for spreading the ball around on offense. But on Saturday, the Griz will need a signature performance from someone.
They’ll need someone to play desperate, like the season is on the line. Whether that be a 100-yard performance from a running back, a multiple-score game from wide receiver or multiple-takeaway game from a defender, UM needs someone to step up and reassert the Griz as a top-level team.
Improve on special teams
Over the past two weeks, the Griz have lost both an onside kick and a squib kick, while getting two field goal attempts blocked. Versus Sac State that left six points off the board that came back to bite them. Most Weber State’s special teams units are strong — with the exception of the punt team — so they’ll need to answer the bell this week.
Versus the Bobcats last week, they had a 100-yard kickoff-return touchdown from Abraham Williams as well as a 91-yard punt-return touchdown from Hudson Schenck. While everyone knows at this point they made history with four safeties, it was an outlier performance and won’t happen in better conditions.
Run the ball
If Johnson sits out, this becomes even more important. The Wildcats have one of the best secondaries in FCS football, led by Eddie Heckard, one of the program’s all-time best corners. He trails only current Buffalo Bill Taron Johnson with pass breakups for the school’s all-time record. Across from him, Maxwell Anderson has five interceptions this season.
Conversely, the Griz have been running the ball strong. Versus Sac State they ran for 200 yards, making it the fifth time this season they’ve gone for over 150 yards on the ground. They’ve out-rushed opponents in five of seven games this year.
Win the third-down battle
This contest features two of the best third-down defenses in the country. Weber State ranks eighth in the category, having allowed just 32 first downs on 113 third-down tries. Meanwhile, Montana ranks eleventh, allowing just 34 first downs on 114 third-down plays.
Whoever gets off the field at a faster clip will gain the advantage. Defense is each team’s strong suit, so the more time spent on offense, the better.
Get to the QB
Wildcats quarterback Bronson Barron can be really good. He can also be really bad. In a game versus Utah Tech this year he passed for four touchdowns with no turnovers. The week before he had three interceptions against Utah State. He’s prone to ups-and-downs, and the Griz need to control which version of Barron shows up Saturday.
If they can continue putting pressure on the backfield like they have all year, they can force some quick decisions and let their playmakers on the back end do the rest.
