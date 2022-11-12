MISSOULA – This one is integral for the Montana football team.
To keep their playoff hopes intact, the Griz (6-3) probably need to defeat Eastern Washington (2-7) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.
They’ll roll in with some momentum after dominating a Big Sky Conference-worst Cal Poly team 57-0 last weekend. Conversely, the Eagles will enter with their confidence at a minimum following a blowout loss to the Idaho Vandals.
However, some history between the two programs will give the contest some added juice. The last time the teams met in December, Montana knocked EWU out of the FCS playoffs.
Though the Eagles lost 10 starters from that 2021 team, head coach Aaron Best will have revenge on his mind. A 2001 EWU graduate who’s spent his entire coaching career in Cheney, making up for that loss would put some positivity into his program in what’s been an otherwise disappointing season.
On the home side, UM will be playing with desperation for the rest of the season. It’s not yet the playoffs, but a loss could mean it is headed for the couch come that time.
As such, they continue to treat every opponent as a top team.
“Big game obviously, a chance to get our seventh win,” head coach Bobby Hauck said. “Eastern is a very skilled team. They’ve got a lot of weapons, particularly on the offensive side.”
This previous playoff matchup may feel and look a lot different this year, but it holds equal as much weight for both teams in its own respect.
Here are five keys, in no particular order, to a Griz win:
Pound on the ground
Offense hasn’t been the Eagles problem this season. Their troubles have come on defense, particularly in stopping the run. Eastern Washington has allowed a league-worst 51 touchdowns this season, with the bulk of that production coming on the ground. Most recently, Portland State gauged them for 427 rushing yards and Idaho followed up with 308 of their own. In total, teams have accumulated 2,688 rushing yards against EWU this season with no other Big Sky team allowing more than 2,000.
The Griz will have to recognize the disparity at hand and attack the weak point. Easier said than done, as UM has been confusing with its utilization of the running backs at points this season. But following a game where it ran for five scores, expect it to be run-heavy on Saturday.
Play with passion
After knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs last season, the Griz earned a road trip to Virginia to take on James Madison in the quarterfinals. The now-FBS Dukes put together an all-around performance to end UM’s season with a final score of 6-28, much to the liking of Best.
Though it could be debated, it appears Eastern Washington’s head coach took to his personal Twitter account to make a mockery of the Griz. During the game, he posted two separate GIFs that insinuated the game was boring and the Grizzlies’ effort was subpar. Those who caught on and remember that moment of heartache will be sure to want to make the Eagles pay this Saturday.
Force the kicking unit
This should always be the case, but it should especially be so when considering the EWU special teams units. If you force them into settling for a field goal attempt, there’s a good chance that they’ll end up with zero rather than three. They are converting on field goals at just a 37.5 percent clip this season.
Between a pair of kickers in Seth Harrison and Wyatt Hawkins, EWU is 3 of 8 on field goal tries. Each guy has had an attempt blocked, and neither has made a kick from 45 yards or further. Granted, eight is a small sample size, but it leads to the inclination that they’ve only tried a handful of times for a reason.
Win the turnover battle
Once again, another key that goes without saying, but it’s especially important here because that’s been a recipe for EWU opponents all season. The Eagles have turned it over 14 times this season: six lost fumbles and eight interceptions. They’ve fumbled an additional three times, but were able to recover those.
They haven’t played many clean games this year, and if the Griz allow them to, there’s no saying what will happen as the EWU offense can put up points. But UM is one of the best at taking it away, so this could be a lopsided stat category that would greatly help the Griz. They’ve recorded 15 takeaways this season: 10 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
Laundry on the field
There’s one area of play that vastly separates these two programs in 2022, and its discipline. Montana is one of the best at drawing penalties from the opponent while the Eagles are towards the top of the Big Sky in committing them. If those stay true on Saturday, it could quickly swing things in favor of the Griz.
Eastern Washington has committed 52 penalties this year for 490 yards, third-worst in the conference. Meanwhile, the Griz have seen their opponents commit 69 penalties this season, tops in the Big Sky for 607 yards. At home in the cold, snow and raucous crowd, expect this disparity to remain in place.
