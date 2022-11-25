MISSOULA – Montana and Southeast Missouri State will meet on the football field for the first time Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
The game is set for 8 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. It marks the second time Montana will appear on ESPN this year, with its game versus Sacramento State also on ESPN2.
The Griz are 34-23 all-time in the postseason, giving them the third most playoff wins in FCS history. Their 26 playoff appearances are an FCS record.
They’ve been particularly good at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, with a 31-7 postseason record there.
SEMO is just 1-3 in playoff games. Its one win came in the first round back in 2018 when it beat Stony Brook.
SEMO has once before made the cross country trip to Montana, but it was three hours east in Bozeman. The Redhawks were blown out of the water, 38-17, in that 2019 season-opening contest.
Here are five keys to a Grizzlies Thanksgiving-weekend victory:
Force it on the freshman
If the Griz allow a Montana State-type rushing performance once again, they’ll be in trouble. And the Redhawks have the potential to do it.
Running back Geno Hess was recently named Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year and is coming off a 317-yard, four-touchdown performance. Montana will need to contain Hess and force SEMO's freshman quarterback to make plays. Starter Paxton DeLaurent is expected to miss the game and the Redhawks will likely turn to youngster Patrick Heitert to fill his spot. He has no touchdowns over the past two games and playing in Missoula probably won’t add to those numbers in a positive light.
Find the passing game
The most susceptible unit on the SEMO team is its secondary. That unit has been banged up all year and has allowed 19 receiving touchdowns. On the other hand, UM has been up-and-down in its passing game all season. After Lucas Johnson and Malik Flowers connected for a score on the team’s opening drive at MSU, things went south on offense. While Johnson did complete 9 of 15 passes after his first TD, it came with an interception, no scores and an injury that forced him out of the game. Whoever does get under center for the Griz on Saturday needs to take advantage of the opponent’s weakest link.
Be strong up front
The Redhawks are on a sack streak right now, recording multiple sacks in nine of their last 10 contests. They are second overall in the OVC with 28 sacks, a huge improvement on their 16 from a season ago. Again, coming off its most recent game, the Griz offensive line struggled. Many false starts and a slew of quarterback hurries stalled out drives. UM will need a rebound effort from its big men up front to maximize their offensive potential on Saturday.
Risk it for the biscuit
Too often this season the Griz have failed to be creative. They rarely go for fourth-down attempts and they have been reluctant to try trick plays. Look at the MSU game as an example: trailing 31-7 in the third quarter facing a fourth-and-one, the Griz punted the ball away as opposed to going for it. Late in the game, trailing by even more, the Bobcats hit them with a trick play for a touchdown. The Griz need more of that to be less predictable and assert themselves as fearless. They need to play to win instead of playing not to lose.
Hear the critics
You might think the players aren’t seeing what’s said about their team, but they see it all — the people doubting their playoff qualifications, the talk of Montana's football program starting to lose some of its swagger and so on and so forth. That type of commentary has been heavy since Sunday’s FCS selection show, and the players know about it. This weekend begins the start of a new opportunity for them, one to prove they belong and were once ranked No. 2 in the country for a reason, and they need to use all the external fuel to light their fire.
