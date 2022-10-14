MISSOULA — Coming off a bye week, the Montana football team will welcome Idaho to town Saturday, with the Little Brown Stein up for grabs.
The Grizzlies’ second-oldest rivalry, the game will mark the 88th contest between the programs. The team from Moscow, Idaho holds the all-time advantage in the series at 55-30-2, but Montana has won the last seven dating back to 2000. It's the rivalry’s longest win streak.
Since coach Bobby Hauck’s return to the Griz in 2018, his team is 1-2 returning from an open week. However, Hauck has never lost a game to the Vandals, sitting at 4-0. A win on Saturday would tie him with former Griz coach Don Read for most wins versus Idaho.
Meanwhile, the visitors enter Saturday with a three-game win streak.
Here are five keys to a Grizzlies win on Saturday afternoon:
Contain the edge
The Vandals seem to be at their best when redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy is forced to create. While he only has 113 rushing yards, he’s great at rolling out of the pocket and completing throws on the run.
Over the Vandals' last two games, McCoy has five touchdown throws and 482 yards with no interceptions. During that span, he’s completed 85 percent of his passes and made head-turning plays with defensive linemen on his tail.
As long as the Griz edge personnel keep him contained to the pocket, the remainder of the defense can take care of the rest.
Be efficient
When the Griz get the ball, they are going to need to make the most of it. The Vandals play a clock-killing style, controlling the ball and limiting their opponents’ opportunities. So far this season, they have averaged 37 minutes and seven seconds per game with the ball in their hands, giving the opposition just 22 minutes and 46 seconds to operate.
UM will have to come with a calculated attack to make sure they hit paydirt when they get the chance.
Speed them up
The Griz have to gain control of the game’s pace. They can do this in two ways, the first being shortening the Vandals’ possessions. They’ve been able to rip off an average of six yards per play this year, easily marching downfield. Stuffing up a few runs might take them out of their element and lead to more punts.
The Griz can also speed up the visitors, forcing them to play faster than preferred. If they can get in the backfield and wreak havoc, which they’ve been successful doing this year, the home crowd will get going and there’s no saying how a young Idaho team will respond.
Force turnovers
Seems like a recipe for any game, but especially this one. The Vandals have been able to maintain momentum because they’ve dominated the turnover battle. They have just two turnovers, both coming in Week 1 versus FBS Washington State. They haven’t turned it over since.
Conversely, they have 10 takeaways, already topping their total from a season ago.
The Griz defense, one of the best in the FCS, could win that battle versus Idaho and start making the Vandals second-guess themselves.
Don’t let their special teams be special
If a game is close, special teams can be the deciding factor between a winner and a loser, and Idaho has solid special teams. Kicker Ricardo Chavez leads the country in field goal percentage going a perfect 14-of-14.
Meanwhile, their punt-return team has been lethal, too. Wide receiver Jermaine Jackson is one of 24 players to have returned a punt for a touchdown this year, and averages 18.2 yards per return.
Griz punter Patrick Rohrbach needs to keep the ball away from Jackson when trying to flip the field and the defense needs to be stout to limit any scoring chances for the Vandals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.