POCATELLO, Id. — The University of Montana football team is on the road for just the second time this season as the Grizzlies visit winless Idaho State Saturday afternoon.
The Griz enter 4-0 while the Bengals limp in at 0-4.
The Griz have the largest point differential in the Big Sky Conference, outscoring opponents by 97. Idaho State has the worst differential in the league, getting outscored by 98.
The game should prove challenging for the Bengals, who haven't beaten a Top 5 opponent since 2005. Since then, they are 0-13, with five of those losses coming to UM.
Here are five keys to a Grizzlies victory on Saturday afternoon:
Running Game
Which Griz player in the rushing attack will step up this weekend? The Bengals have allowed an average of 209 rushing yards through four games. UM has been using its running backs in a rotation.
Will sophomore Xavier Harris continue his ascension toward being the team's statistical leader in the backfield. Will junior Nick Ostmo add on to his team-leading carry total? There's also the chance that former All-American, senior Marcus Knight, could have his breakout game.
The Griz will likely look to attack the paltry Bengals rushing defense.
Limit the big play
While they don't score a whole lot, the Bengals do possess some big play capability, scoring five touchdowns that have covered at least 20 yards. Wide receiver Xavier Guillory has a 75-yard touchdown catch and a 51-yard touchdown catch this year.
They've also had another 55-yard touchdown reception, a 29-yard end zone grab and a 28-yard scoring run. Scoring on such a long play can bring life to any team, and UM will have to take away those types of plays.
Quarterback mismatch
Montana will take the field on the strength of its No. 1 QB Lucas Johnson, who has been nothing short of stellar in the early going of his Griz career. Through four games, he has 10 passing touchdowns and an additional four scores on the ground.
On the Bengals' sideline, they'll be hoping the third time is the charm. Down their starting QB and backup, third-stringer Sagan Gronauer will be under center. In his Idaho State tenure, dating back to 2019, he has four passing touchdowns and five interceptions.
Keep the sticks moving
One recipe to ISU opponents' success has been converting on third and fourth-down attempts, sucking the life out of a defense desperate for a stop. So far, Bengals opponents have been successful late in their set of downs, getting first downs on 45 percent of third-down tries and 71 percent of fourth-down attempts.
The Griz have only moved the chains on 2 of 7 fourth-down tries this season, giving them a prime chance to build momentum in one area that has posed a rare challenge in 2022.
How long can you last?
The halftime break has been a godsend all season long for the Bengals, who appear to run out of gas late in each half. They've been dominated in second and fourth quarters this year, being outscored 70-14 in second quarters and 45-20 in fourth quarters.
UM has proven to be a team that plays all four quarters. They've scored at least 30 total points in each quarter this season, The first quarter in particular has been where they jump on teams, having scored 54 points in the first 15 minutes of games this year.
