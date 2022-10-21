MISSOULA – The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets.
UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
Before the 2022 campaign started, Montana was considered a national title contender, but a Week 7 loss at home to Idaho has quickly flipped the script. Media outlets and fans alike are now discussing the idea of the Griz being a playoff road team depending on how they finish the season.
Starting Saturday, they'll play three Top-25 ranked teams all on the road (Weber State, Montana State) and their Week 7 form would likely see them lose all three. If they can fulfill their potential and respond with a victory on the road, the Grizzlies’ playoff conversation will once again change hands.
They have their work cut out for them with the Hornets, who have a lot to prove in their own right. This will be their first-ever nationally broadcast ESPN2 game, and some are calling it the biggest in program history.
By beating a storied Montana program, they’ll assert themselves as a true FCS powerhouse in the second half of the regular season. They have yet to trail in a game this year and are 19-1 in Big Sky play since Troy Taylor took over as head coach in 2019.
This crucial game is slated for an 8 p.m. PT (9 p.m. MT) kickoff.
Here are five keys to a much-needed Griz win late Saturday night:
Strike first
As previously mentioned, the Hornets have not trailed in a game in 2022. In fact, they have trailed just all of 14 seconds in their last 793 minutes, 27 seconds of regular season action. If the Griz can get points on the board first and snap that streak, they’ll take Sac State out of its comfort zone for the first time in a long time.
Montana does enjoy first quarters, having scored 60 of its 224 points this season during that frame. In four of their six games this year, the Griz have found the end zone within the first five minutes of play. They went on to win all four of those games and are 4-1 this year when leading after the first quarter.
Offensive consistency
This has been a struggle as of late for the Griz, who didn’t find the end zone until the second quarter in Week 6 versus Idaho State and not until there were just four seconds left in the first quarter last week versus Idaho.
Against the Bengals, they didn’t score in the first or fourth quarters, and with Idaho in town, they would’ve been blanked in the third quarter if it weren’t for a buzzer-beating field goal.
That won’t fly in Sacramento, where the Hornets will make you pay for inconsistent offense. Since 2021, they’ve held opponents scoreless in 36 quarters, including nine scoreless halves.
Make them take chances
Idaho exposed the Griz last weekend in the mid-range game. Short-to-intermediate passes were made all day by freshman QB Gevani McCoy, who completed them with 77% accuracy. Sac State’s success comes through the same type of production, which UM has to defend at a better rate Saturday.
Last season, the Hornets had 30 pass plays and seven rushing attempts of at least 25 yards. This year, those numbers have taken a drastic dip as they hurt opponents with chunk-yardage plays. Through the first six games of the year, they’ve had just five rushes and 10 pass plays of 25 yards or longer.
The Griz need to step up in the middle of the field and make Sac State take some deep shots, where anything can happen.
Be prepared for the two-QB scheme
It’s been covered and discussed all week, but for good measure, I’ll tell you once more: the Hornets play two quarterbacks who can change out as often as every other play. One, Jake Dunniway, is primarily a passer while the other, Asher O’Hara, is a runner.
They’ve had immense success this season, scoring against anyone in front of them. They’ll have their hands full against the Griz — as long as the latter is prepared. The key for UM will be attention to detail defensively. Who is in, who is out, and what do they do? If the defense is well-studied, it’ll give these signal-callers a good challenge.
Anyone but Skattebo
The Hornets have plenty of talented players, but nobody is quite as talented as running back Cameron Skattebo. He averages 123.3 yards rushing per game and has had a 200-yard effort in a game this season. He averages 7.7 yards per carry, doing it with great efficiency.
He was recently on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for a touchdown catch where he displayed his full package of moves. It included a hurdle of a defender, making another one miss and tiptoeing down the sideline into the end zone. When he has the ball in his hands, he’s dangerous.
The Griz will have to hone in on the tailback and tip their cap if anybody else beats them.
