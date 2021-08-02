MISSOULA — The Montana football team landed five players on the Stats Perform Preseason All-America list, the FCS news organization announced Monday.
Weber State and Montana were tied for the most picks in the league.
Griz receiver Samuel Akem and linebacker Jace Lewis were each named to the second team. Safety Robby Hauck, long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue and kick returner Malik Flowers each landed on the third team.
Akem, Lewis, Hauck and O'Donoghue were also named to the preseason All-Big Sky team last week at the conference's annual kickoff event in Spokane. Flowers, a preseason all-league pick in 2020, earned his first preseason nod ahead of the 2021 season.
All 15 FCS conferences and 60 schools were represented among the 120 preseason All-Americans, split into three 40-player Stats Perform teams. Over 80 percent of the players earned a spot on a previous preseason or postseason All-America squad.
Sam Houston and North Dakota State, the two most recent FCS national champions, had a team-high six players each named to the list.
Akem, a preseason All-Big Sky pick, is set to enter his senior season as one of the top-20 receivers in Montana history with 2,022 career yards to date. He also enters the season among UM's top-20 in career receptions (142) and will serve as an anchor on one of the premiere receiving corps in FCS football.
The senior from Oklahoma was a 2020 preseason all-league pick as well as a HERO Sports Preseason All-American in 2019 when he finished the season with second-team all-conference honors.
Lewis, the 2020 Big Sky Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, was also a repeat preseason all-league pick in 2021. The senior from Townsend enters the 2021 season as one of the top-40 all-time tacklers in Montana history with 219 stops to his name.
—UM sports information
