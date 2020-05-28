MISSOULA — Five Montana Grizzlies and three Montana State Bobcats picked up their first preseason accolades when the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America teams were announced Thursday.
The news came one day after HERO Sports released it FCS Preseason Top 25, in which Montana was ranked seventh and Montana State ninth.
The Grizzlies' five honorees are the most among any team in the Big Sky Conference, which had 20 players make one of the three teams, and tied for the most of any FCS team, along with North Dakota State, James Madison and Northern Iowa. Their three first-team selections are tied with NDSU for the most of any FCS team.
Montana's three players who landed on the first team are senior wide receiver Samori Toure, senior linebacker Jace Lewis and junior defensive back Robby Hauck. Toure set single-season school records with 87 receptions for 1,495 receiving yards last year. Lewis, a Townsend native, racked up 131 tackles last year, the third most in a single season in program history. Hauck was close behind with 129 tackles.
Montana junior running back Marcus Knight made the second team and junior kick returner Malik Flowers landed on the third team.
Knight became the first Grizzly since 2014 to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, while his 23 rushing touchdowns and 25 total touchdowns set single-season school records. Flowers was one of only two players in the FCS to return two kickoffs for touchdowns last season, while his 879 kick return yards led the league and are a single-season school record.
Montana State's three preseason honorees are senior athlete Troy Andersen, who made the first team, and senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and senior defensive lineman Amandre Williams, who both were on the third team. Andersen, a Dillon native, has played quarterback, running back and linebacker so far in his college career.
Sacramento State landed three players on the preseason teams, highlighted by senior quarterback Kevin Thomson on the first team. Senior all-purpose player Elijah Dotson made the second team, and junior wide receiver Pierre Williams was put on the third team.
Weber State placed three players on the second team: junior running back Josh Davis, senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth and senior place-kicker Trey Tuttle.
Northern Arizona had a special teams-heavy presence with its three players who earned preseason awards. Senior place-kicker Luis Aguilar made the first team, senior punter DJ Arnson was on the second team and junior wide receiver Brandon Porter checked in on the third team.
Eastern Washington had a pair of players earn preseason accolades. Senior quarterback Eric Barriere was on the second team, and senior linebacker Chris Ojoh landed on the third team.
Portland State rounded out the league teams with one player earning a preseason award. Junior defensive back Anthony Adams made the first team.
