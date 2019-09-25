MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team officially opened practice on Wednesday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena as the Grizzlies begin their defense of their back-to-back Big Sky Conference championships.
Montana's Maroon-Silver Scrimmage is set for Oct. 22, when fans can get a first look at the 2019-20 Grizzlies. Their season officially opens when they take on Stanford of the Pac-12 on Nov. 6 in California.
There are plenty of questions and storylines surrounding this new Grizzly team. Here is a look at some of the key ones to keep an eye on.
Can Montana win the Big Sky for a third straight year?
If the Montana Grizzlies cut down the nets in Boise, Idaho, in March and advance to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, it will mark the 40th anniversary of the last time a team in the Big Sky did just that.
Weber State was the last Big Sky team to win three straight Big Sky tournament titles when the Wildcats did that from 1978-80. Since then, plenty of teams have gone back to back, but nobody has been able to replicate that difficult 3-peat.
Eastern Washington and Weber State will likely come in as the preseason favorites. The Eagles bring back six of their top 10 players in terms of minutes played per game, including four of the top six. Four of EWU's top five scorers, including the top two in junior Mason Peatling and redshirt sophomore Jacob Davison, will also be back.
Meanwhile, Weber State returns a potential player-of-the-year candidate in senior Jerrick Harding, who has been a two-time first-team All-Big Sky selection. His backcourt mate, senior Cody John, also returns.
The road won't be easy for Montana but the potential is there. Which leads us to our second question. ...
New faces, same results?
Eight players who were on Montana's roster a year ago are now gone. Staples and multi-year starters Ahmaad Rorie, Michael Oguine, Bobby Moorehead and Jamar Akoh are gone to graduation, as is Donaven Dorsey, who played just one season with Montana after missing two seasons due to transfer rules and injury. Kelby Kramer transferred out after two seasons, while Ben Carter and Tony Miller also left after one season with the Griz.
Plenty of new faces are now on the roster. There are returning rotation players in seniors Sayeed Pridgett and Kendal Manuel, junior Timmy Falls and sophomore Mack Anderson.
Eddy Egun is available this year after redshirting last season. Grad transfer and senior Jared Samuelson is available, and Towson transfer Yagizhan Selcuk, a sophomore, will be available to play in December.
True freshmen Kyle Owens, Josh Vazquez and Derrick (DJ) Carter-Hollinger are all available. San Jose State transfer and senior Michael Steadman will sit this year out while Utah transfer, Naseem Gaskin, will probably sit out this season as well, unless the NCAA does something similar like it did with Manuel last year.
All in all, Montana has 12 of its 13 scholarships filled, with walk-ons Peter Jones (redshirt sophomore), Freddy Brown III (sophomore) and Jett Briceno (freshman) rounding out the group.
So there are plenty of spots and minutes up for grabs in the 2019-20 season. According to Montana sports information director Nic Hallisey, Montana returns 40% of its scoring, 39.6% of its assists, 38.9% of its steals, 29.9% of its rebounds and 24.5% of its minutes from a year ago.
With that comes uncertainty as well just because so many of these players have yet to step onto the court in a Division I basketball game or will need to grow into larger roles. And with such a young core, head coach Travis DeCuire, who enters his sixth year at the helm of the program, said it reminds him of 2014 when he first took over and started introducing a lot of new things to the team. He added that roles on this team are as open as they've ever been in his time as head coach.
"We need to grow up fast," DeCuire said. "One of the things that was attractive to this young group was the opportunity to play and compete for minutes right away. Here we are and for us it's just a lot of hard work right now, mostly on the defensive side of the ball, to get guys on the same page.
"I'm introducing a lot of stuff and concepts that typically we would be reviewing, but that's what makes coaching fun. There's a ton of excitement because we know what these guys are capable of."
Last year's team had been there, done that, so now, the Griz feature plenty of young, hungry players who have yet to experience the success Montana has had, something that could play to UM's advantage at points in the season.
"It's a fresh start, and I think that's healthy for all of us," DeCuire said. "There's enough unknown with opponents that the first couple of games if we can get ready and playing at a high level, we might be able to pick some people off just because the expectations aren't there. No bull's-eye on our back, that's probably going to go to a couple of other teams, so there's some excitement there, too."
What can be expected of the freshmen?
Owens, Carter-Hollinger and Vazquez had plenty of buzz about them coming into this season with the knowledge of their potential. All three were extremely active during Wednesday's practice with the 6-foot-3 Vazquez showing an ability to knock down 3-point baskets while Owens (6-8) and Carter-Hollinger (6-5) could be spotted diving for rebounds and finishing around the rim.
"Very talented group. I'm excited too about the ability to coach these guys for four years," DeCuire said. "We're just trying to get them up to speed as quickly as possible. Those guys are very talented and I think our community is going to love watching them play."
DeCuire pointed to Pridgett, Moorehead and Oguine as guys who were thrown into the fire as freshmen in the program, which is something that could be in store for this new trio. In their case, there will be plenty of opportunities to do just that.
"A lot of them are getting used to the speed, but honestly a lot of them got a lot stronger," Pridgett said, who added that he can see a lot of himself in the younger guys.
"A lot of them get frustrated because they're not getting it done right away, but I understand, so I walk them through my shoes from when I was a freshman and just let them know that coach believes in them or they wouldn't be here."
What can be expected of Pridgett?
Pridgett's role with Montana has changed every season he's been on the team.
His freshman year in 2016-17, he saw time as a role player off the bench. In 2017-18, he was the team's sixth man. Last season he cracked the starting lineup in the only available spot where he blossomed into a first-team All-Big Sky player.
Now, it's the Oakland, California, native's senior season, and he'll be the guy for the Griz in a season where he will be among the league's best.
"It's bittersweet, but I'm honestly not ready to leave the program yet," Pridgett said. "I've had a great three years here and hopefully will have a great fourth year. Freshman year was like yesterday."
For Pridgett, embracing that leadership role is his biggest objective for himself heading into this year. Last year, he crossed the 1,000-career-point threshold while averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Pridgett shot 60.5% from the field and 46.3% from deep.
"Just staying positive with my teammates, even when adversity hits (is key)," Pridgett said. "Make sure I keep the belief in my teammates no matter if we're up or down 20. As long as they're on the floor with me and we have Montana Griz on my jersey, we're brothers and I believe in them. Trust is key."
"I'd like to see him take off from where he finished last season. He was so consistent all year and we need him to be that same Sayeed Pridgett," DeCuire added. "It's going to be a little different with the bull's-eye on his back, it'll be interesting to see how he handles it, but I think he's done a good job of preparing himself for it."
How will the Griz fare in the tough non-conference schedule?
This young roster will be tested early when the Griz take on Stanford, the first of their three scheduled games with Pac-12 opponents this season.
Montana also has a date with Arkansas of the SEC on Nov. 16. The Griz take on Washington on Nov. 22 and Oregon on Dec. 18.
Montana will welcome Texas Southern, a team that went 24-14 last year, on Nov. 25 and will play at New Mexico on Dec. 1. Montana will also host North Dakota, a former Big Sky school, on Dec. 6. The Griz take on Omaha on Dec. 21, a school that went 21-11 last season.
Needless to say, the non-conference schedule is rugged.
"The kids we get want to play at a high level," DeCuire said. "If we can be successful and win some games with the schedule that we have in non-conference, typically it carries over into conference, you go into it with some confidence and you're playing at a high level. Hopefully it pays off again."
