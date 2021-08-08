MISSOULA — Montana has a lot of hype surrounding its football team going into its first full fall season since 2019.
The Griz were ranked No. 2 in both the media and coaches Big Sky preseason polls. The Griz also landed at No. 11 in the Athlon Sports Preseason FCS Top 25 poll as they head into the third full season of coach Bobby Hauck’s second stint at UM.
Those rankings make some sense given the talent on the team. The Griz have five players on the All-Big Sky preseason team: wide receiver Sammy Akem, offensive tackle Conlan Beaver, linebacker Jace Lewis, safety Robby Hauck and long snapper Matthew O’Donoghue.
Five players made it as preseason All-Americans by Stats Perform: Akem, Lewis, Hauck, O’Donoghue and kick returner Malik Flowers. Lewis even landed on the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, while Akem made it onto the Walter Payton Award watch list.
For all the hype, there are still numerous questions. How might this season be impacted by COVID? Can the Griz finally end a four-game slide against Montana State? Can they win their first Big Sky title since 2009? Will they make their first FCS championship game since 2009 and end a title drought that’s somehow gone on for 20 years? And what ending to the season would satisfy the requirements of “Return to Dominance” and allow people to firmly declare “The Griz are back”?
Some shorter-term questions were starting to get answered in the spring as UM went through camp and played two games. Other questions should start to resolve themselves during preseason camp, which opens Monday. The Griz will hold 18 practices over the next three weeks before beginning game-week preparation for the season opener Sept. 4 at Washington.
Here are five storylines to keep an eye on during preseason camp:
Who wins the quarterback battle?
This has been the main question since December 2019. Cam Humphrey, a sixth-year senior, started three games in 2019 and both games in April. He didn’t seem to run away with the job, limping off the field early in the second half of game two in the spring, but he has by far the most experience of any QB on the roster. Redshirt freshman Kris Brown has been the main challenger and looked to handle himself well in the spring with the dozen pass attempts he got while running or handing off the ball. Transfer Kirk Rygol, who was No. 3 in the spring at QB on the depth chart, is no longer on the roster. A talented slew of receivers awaits whoever gets the nod.
Who steps up at running back?
The absence of All-American Marcus Knight, who got injured in the spring season, is a huge hole to fill. His presence to start the year likely would’ve helped ease the transition to whoever takes over at quarterback. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019 and set the single-season UM records for rushing TDs and total TDs. Until he returns, sophomore Nick Ostmo should bring a bruising presence, while freshman Xavier Harris dazzled in the spring as a slasher before leaving with an apparent injury in the second game. Akron transfer Isiah Childs should factor into the mix, while Drew Turner will see if he can finally crack into the rotation.
Who earns what roles on the O-line?
No longer do the Griz have to just trot out five warm bodies because they have talent and depth, even if some of that depth is untested in pressure game moments. They may even be able to mix and match their best five and roll in subs during the game. Tackle Conlan Beaver is back for his third year starting. Tackles Dylan Cook and Colton Keintz, and guards Kordell Pillans and Moses Mallory all started one year. Nebraska transfer AJ Forbes played his first games in the spring but had an apparent injury. Others who might be able to make an impact: Skyler Martin, Tyler Ganoung and Gerritt Bloemendaal.
Who emerges on the defensive line?
The D-line beat up lesser teams in the spring, but there still seems to be a need for a stud interior lineman and elite edge rusher. Facing an improved OL in practice should test them as they try to replace Braydon Deming, who’s now at Illinois State. The Griz have some potential pass rushers with Michigan State transfer DeAri Todd and Arizona transfer Justin Belknap, who’ll both be going through their first fall camp at UM. Joe Babros and Jacob McGourin should also be in line for playing time on the edge. Eli Alford and Alex Gubner seem to be the two guys fighting for the starting role on the interior.
Who locks down special teams roles?
A special teams snafu in the 2019 quarterfinals created the final margin in the Grizzlies’ loss. To make a deep playoff run, they’ll need accuracy and consistency from their specialists. Their only three kickers/punters are redshirt freshmen Carver Gilman and Brian Buschini, and true freshman Camden Capser. None of them have attempted a FG in college. Gilman was 7 of 7 on PATs, while Buschini handled punts and kickoffs in the spring. Walk-on Jack Cooper is no longer on the team. UM should be set with O’Donoghue at long snapper, Flowers at kick returner and punt returner Gabe Sulser.
