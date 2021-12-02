MISSOULA — When Montana begins postseason play under the bright lights Friday, it’s win or go home. It’s survive and advance.
“It’s do or die at this point,” Griz senior cornerback Omar Hicks Onu said. “So, just go out there, just handle our business and get that W.”
The sixth-seeded Griz (9-2) will host Eastern Washington (10-2) in a second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. It’s a rematch of their Oct. 2 game in Cheney, Washington, which was an instant classic that the Eagles won, 34-28.
Like the first meeting, it’ll be a battle of strength against strength as UM is giving up just 13 points per game and EWU is scoring 44.2 points, both of which rank second in the FCS. The Griz come in putting up 29.3 points per game, while the Eagles are allowing 25.4 points on average.
“First time we played them, it was a good game,” UM coach Bobby Hauck said, later adding: “It should be a great game Friday night. Need our crowd there and riled up. Should be a lot of fun.”
Here are five things to watch that could decide the outcome of the game, which won't be broadcast on television and will only be available via streaming with ESPN+.
Finish in red zone
The Griz scored two offensive TDs and kicked eight FGs over the past two games. They had six trips into the red zone those games and tallied one TD, four FGs and a turnover on downs.
Field goals most likely aren’t going to cut it against an EWU team that has 51 red zone TDs, the second most in the FCS, compared to 10 field goals. UM has scored on 34 of 43 (79.1%) red zone trips, 66th in the FCS, but has TDs on just 21 of 43 those trips (48.8%).
EWU is allowing scores on 75.6% of red zone trips, 28th in the FCS, but has given up 29 TDs compared to just five FGs. The Eagles forced two turnovers on downs inside the 5-yard line last week, so it’ll be incumbent upon QB Cam Humphrey to guide the Griz into the end zone.
“Every opportunity you get in front of Griz Nation is awesome,” he said of playing potentially his last home game. “To go out there and play another game at home, playoff atmosphere, it’s going to be special.”
Slow down ground game
EWU running back Dennis Merritt did something in the first game against UM that no one else has done: He ran for over 100 yards. Merritt rushed for 103 yards, while the next closest player was Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara, who had 72 yards.
UM is 9-0 when holding teams under 100 rushing yards, with its losses coming to EWU and Sac State, which ran for 116 and 154. The Eagles are bolstered by the return of senior Tamarick Pierce (5-10, 215), who’s averaged 40.5 yards per game to complement Merritt (5-10, 180).
Last week, EWU ran for 129 yards against a Northern Iowa defense that was allowing just 83.3 yards per game on the ground. UM has the No. 4 rushing defense in the FCS by giving up just 75.1 yards per game on the ground, while EWU is averaging 161.6 rushing yards per game.
“It seems like we’ve played big guys lately,” Hauck said when asked about Merritt. “He’s not a big guy, but I think he runs a little bigger than he is. He’s a downhill guy. He hits it hard. He plays really hard.”
Win turnover battle
The Griz turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter of the first game against EWU. One of those came on a pass into the end zone, while the other came near midfield and was converted into a field goal by EWU, which required UM to score a TD on its final drive instead of just a FG.
EWU has a turnover margin of plus-14, while UM is a plus-6 and needs to avoid turnovers so it doesn’t put its defense in a bad position. The Eagles have forced an average of 2.3 turnovers over the past eight games since beating the Griz after averaging just 1.5 in the first four games.
EWU has turned the ball over just once in the past four games, and that came on a Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half last week. Humphrey has thrown three interceptions over the past two weeks, so keeping a clean pocket to give him time should help him make good reads.
“I thought their defense played really well Saturday,” Hauck said about EWU blitzing more than in the first game. “It’s percentage of time they’re pressuring. Not a ton of zone pressures. Specifically, man pressure. They’re just doing a little bit more. I don’t know why that is. It’s just what they’ve chosen to do.”
Prevent big plays
UM gave up four plays of 35 or more yards in the first meeting, while its 10 other opponents combined for three plays. The Griz allowed two of those plays in the fourth quarter on TD drives as EWU put up 24 points in the final frame after having 10 points through three quarters.
The Griz pressured QB Eric Barriere to card five sacks and 10 tackles for loss, but they now need to find the balance between pressure and coverage for four quarters. They have back safety Gavin Robertson and defensive end Joe Babros after missing them both in the first game.
UM has given up just 155 passing yards per game on its 5-0 run after allowing 267 per game in its 4-2 start to the season. EWU has four All-Big Sky WRs with the return of Freddie Roberson, who missed the first game, to go with Andrew Boston, Efton Chism and Talolo Limu-Jones, who had 231 yards that first meeting.
“In the corner room, we love it. We love all the screens. We love the deep shots,” Hicks Onu said. “So, we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve been doing this whole year. If they want to throw a screen, we going to go demolish it. If they want to throw a deep ball, we’re just going to make sure it’s not caught.”
Dominate special teams
UM junior Malik Flowers returned a kickoff for a TD in the first game, marking his second game in a row and fifth overall with a special teams score. The Eagles most likely won’t kick to him, so it’ll be key to effectively return squib kicks or directional kicks to the other deep returner.
While kicking field goals wouldn’t be ideal for UM, holding EWU to field goals would be beneficial on two fronts. One, it keeps the Eagles out of the end zone, and two, there’s no guarantee they’ll make field goals as they’re already on their third kicker of the season.
Flipping the field in the punt game could go a long way in helping the Griz, who might’ve found their return man in Junior Bergen. They also have a weapon in punter Brian Buschini, who leads the FCS by averaging 46.7 yards per punt as a freshman.
“That’s why we recruited him, we thought he was good,” Hauck said of Buschini. “He’s had a terrific year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.