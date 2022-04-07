MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck had a four-word message for his team heading into Monday’s practice: “capitalize on your opportunities.”
The Griz will get one final chance to do that at their 15th practice of spring camp when they take the field for their spring game at 6 p.m. Friday in Hamilton. It’ll be their last practice as a team until preseason camp starts in early August, about a month before the season opener.
Hauck is treating the 60-minute game like just another spring practice, so it’s unknown how much veteran starters, like Robby Hauck and Pat O’Connell, or those coming back from injuries, like Marcus Knight and Gabe Sulser, will play. The game could end up being a showcase of the younger talent, and UM has plenty of that with 63 freshmen or sophomores on the 93-man roster.
The spring game will be the first chance to get a live look at UM’s six transfers and how they’ve adapted to a new team. It should also be an opportunity to see how backups have done trying to work their way into starting spots as the coaches begin to put together their two-deep for preseason camp.
“That’s part of college football is people matriculate, graduate and young guys need to pick up the flag and charge a little bit,” Bobby Hauck said.
Here are five things to watch in the Grizzlies’ spring game:
Offensive line
Montana is young up front on both sides of the ball, but the offense as a whole has more question marks than the defense, so the O-line play will be pivotal to the team’s success in the fall. Juniors AJ Forbes and Hunter Mayginnes are back at center and left guard, marking the only returners from last year’s veteran line.
Who will step up around them? Will it be older guys like senior Cody Kanouse and junior Gerrit Bloemendaal? What about highly recruited underclassmen like sophomores Brandon Casey and Colin Dreis? Or how about other youngsters like sophomore Dillon Botner or redshirt freshmen Liam Brown, Kukila Lincoln and Kevin Good?
Defensive line
Like the O-line, UM’s defensive line is young, aside from interior linemen Alex Gubner and Eli Alford. The Grizzlies’ ability to find their next D-ends to bookend their tackles could help their defense, which returns All-American or All-Big Sky players in the other three position groups, reach the next level.
Who will prove themselves worthy of a shot? Have sophomore Jacob McGourin and senior DeAri Todd taken the next step after their first full season? How does Nebraska transfer Garrett Hustedt look in a new system and at a new position? What about sophomores Henry Nuce and Noah Kaschmitter after they each got some snaps last year?
Quarterback
As is tradition, UM’s quarterback battle is arguably the hottest topic of the spring. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, sophomore Kris Brown and redshirt freshman Daniel Britt are competing for the spot, but whoever wins may not find life in the pocket too comfortable unless the offensive line finds its footing.
Still, the battle rages on and is sure to go deep into fall camp, as is also tradition. For now, how well has Johnson picked up the offense after joining the team in January? How much has Brown improved upon his play after starting four times in the fall? And how does Britt look now that he’s not stuck running the scout team?
Special teams
Montana will need to replace many of its specialists, including the most-accurate field goal kicker in school history, an All-American punting and kickoff specialist, and a long snapper who never had a miscue. Malik Flowers highlights the returning players and is two kickoff return touchdowns away from tying the FCS record, but there are questions beyond that.
How do sophomore Carver Gilman and redshirt freshman Camden Capser look handling kickoff, punting and field goal kicking duties as the Griz await the addition of Patrick Rohrbach in the fall? How does redshirt freshman long snapper Grayson Pibal perform after learning under Matthew O’Donoghue? And who will step through to stop the revolving door of punt returners?
Wide receiver
Montana has to replace one of the top wide receivers in program history and is looking for its next big-time playmaker at the position. Senior Mitch Roberts is a returning starter who is more of a possession receiver, senior Malik Flowers has caught only 20 career passes while running the ball 13 times and excelling on jet sweeps, and junior Gabe Sulser is coming off an injury.
Who is ready to break through from a group of deep-but-unproven talent? Have sophomores Ryan Simpson, Keelan White and Aaron Fontes taken the next step in their development? How does sophomore Junior Bergen adapt from running back? How does Washington transfer Sawyer Racanelli fit in? And what about redshirt freshmen Nick Williams and Drew Deck?
