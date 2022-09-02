MISSOULA — The word "hot" is a fitting one for the Montana Grizzlies' football season opener Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Griz will be kicking off a hotly anticipated season in which they're projected to win the Big Sky and are ranked third in the nation. They'll be starting that journey on a day in which the temperature is expected to reach 98 degrees.
Montana has been practicing in this type of heat throughout August. Northwestern State has also been preparing in 90-degree heat but now will see an elevation change from playing at 118 feet above sea level to playing at 3,205 feet in its first trip west of the Rocky Mountains since 2012.
“I’m a pretty firm believer that effort can get you out of some bad situations,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. “So, if you’ve got good players that play really hard, you have a chance to win games no matter what you do X’s and O’s wise.
“So, hopefully we’re ready to go and healthy and can go out and put a good effort out there. You don’t know how games are going to go. First games are always dicey.”
Here are five things to watch during the game:
How good is UM’s offensive line?
Trying to evaluate UM’s young O-line during fall camp was a challenge because it was going up against a defense that is expected to be one of the best in the FCS and that runs a unique 3-3-5 formation. The Griz now have an opponent that will provide a gauge of where the new-look line is at. Slated to start are returners AJ Forbes and Hunter Mayginnes, underclassmen Brandon Casey and Liam Brown, and transfer Chris Walker. In their debut, they’ll be tested against a defensive front that has two all-conference performers in Isaiah Longino and Jomard Valsin.
Is Lucas Johnson the QB Montana expected?
Seventh-year senior Lucas Johnson will indeed start after transferring from San Diego State. He’s shown leadership off the field to be chosen as one of four team captains despite being in Missoula for just eight months. He now must prove on the field that he is the player the Griz need him to be, whether that’s a game manager or playmaker. He may need an accurate arm against a defense that has two all-conference secondary players in Shemar Bartholomew and PJ Herrington. He may also need athleticism if he’s forced to roll out of the pocket or scramble.
How do the Griz distribute reps?
UM has a full stable of running backs after getting down to fifth- and sixth-sixth stringers last year. The group is so deep that All-American Marcus Knight isn’t even listed on the two-deep in his return from injury. Xavier Harris, Nick Ostmo and Isiah Childs will make it a four-headed attack as the Griz rotate in players. UM also has depth at receiver and will look for a true No. 1 to emerge. Mitch Roberts, Malik Flowers, Keelan White, Ryan Simpson, Junior Bergen and Aaron Fontes present many intriguing options. Don’t forget about tight end Cole Grossman.
Can the defense be better than last year?
UM is drowning in accolades, whether that be cornerback Justin Ford, linebacker Pat O’Connell, safety Robby Hauck or nose tackle Alex Gubner. The Griz are looking for others to step up, and they’ll get their first crack against an offense that presents some mysteries. The Demons have six new coaches, including a new offensive coordinator who took over Aug. 21. Their QB (Miles Fallin) hasn’t thrown a pass in a college game. Their all-league running back (Scooter Adams) and wide receiver (Javon Antonio) missed most of last year. And the O-line has three transfers.
Will the special teams be special again?
Malik Flowers is back with five career kickoff return touchdowns and could give the Griz a spark if the offense struggles to move the ball. So too could Junior Bergen, who came on strong in the punt return game late last season. The Griz could also make a game-changing play by blocking a kick or punt because the Demons have had six of their 22 field goal attempts blocked over the past two seasons. UM will look to true freshman Patrick Rohrbach to flip the field punting and will need sixth-year senior Nico Ramos to be consistent on field goals after last playing in 2018.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.