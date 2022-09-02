Northwestern State at Montana

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula

When: 1 p.m. MT Saturday

TV: ABC/Fox Montana

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Grizzly Sports Radio Network

Records: Both teams are 0-0. UM is ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

Last week: This is the season opener for both teams.

Series History: UM leads the all-time series, 3-0. The Griz won home playoff games in 2001, 2002 and 2004.

Last Meeting: Montana rolled to a 56-7 win in the first round of the 2004 playoffs. Lex Hilliard rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns, and Craig Ochs threw for 234 yards and three scores in the victory.