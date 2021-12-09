MISSOULA — Two of the premier FCS programs will square off for a trip to the national semifinals when sixth-seeded Montana travels to third-seeded James Madison for a quarterfinal clash at 5 p.m. MT Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The Griz are 10-2 and finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the final Top 25 poll, while the Dukes were ranked No. 2 and come into this game with an 11-1 record. UM, which beat fourth-ranked Eastern Washington last week, is chasing its first official trip to the semifinals since 2009, while JMU is seeking its fifth trip there since 2016.
“You get to this time of year, everybody’s good. Madison is certainly that,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. “They’re a really good team. They’re good in all three phases. It’s hard to quantify through an entire season, but they’re a complete football team, as complete as we’ve seen.”
UM is ranked in the top 10 in the nation in 12 statistical categories, while JMU is top 10 in 18. The Dukes average 41.2 points per game, fourth in the FCS, while holding teams to 15.8, ninth in the nation. UM gives up 15.3 points, eighth in the country, and is putting up 31.6 points, which is 28th in the FCS, as it prepares to face a team that hasn’t allowed more than 28 points.
JMU will be missing starting strong safety Wayne Davis, who’s fourth on the team in tackles, in the first half because he was ejected for targeting in third quarter last week. The Dukes also have to deal with a short week because they played on Saturday, while the Griz played Friday.
“Playing at night on ESPN will be good, exciting,” Cignetti said. “It’ll be football weather, that’s for sure. Whether we play day or night, in the parking lot or in the stadium, it doesn’t matter, we just want to play.”
Here are five key things that could determine whose season continues and who is forced to watch the rest of the playoffs from home.
O-line must step up
UM’s offensive line is healthier with its regular starters playing the past two games. The Griz will need the veteran group to play its best game of the season to give QB Cam Humphrey time in the pocket and create running lanes against a JMU defense that can wreak havoc up front.
Having success on first and second downs to set up manageable third downs will be crucial. The Griz are converting just 36.7% of third downs, which is 72nd in the FCS, while the Dukes have the No. 2 third-down defense in the nation, allowing conversions just 25.5% of the time.
JMU’s defense is physical, ranking second in the FCS with 8.8 tackles for loss per game and 10th with 3.1 sacks per game. UM allows 2.58 sacks per game, 92nd in the nation, and six tackles for loss per game, 74th in the FCS. The Griz need to avoid that to get the ball to their playmakers.
“They are very talented up front, they play well and they win,” Hauck said. “When you’re winning up front, it gives you a good chance particularly on third down.”
Get pressure up front
UM’s defense has created issues for opposing offenses with its constant pressure, exotic blitzes and disguised coverages. The Griz could knock JMU out of rhythm by putting hits on QB Cole Johnson and rattling an O-line that averages 312.4 pounds but starts three redshirt freshmen.
UM averages 8.5 TFLs per game, third in the FCS, and 3.42 sacks, sixth in the FCS, while JMU is allowing 1.92 sacks and 5.08 TFLs. Putting JMU behind the sticks helps the Griz on third downs as they’re holding teams to 31.2%, 16th in the FCS, while JMU converts at 44.4%, which is 14th.
Getting pressure up front would also limit how long UM’s secondary needs to hold up in one-on-one coverage against a stellar receiver duo. Outside receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has 73 catches for 1,117 yards, 14 TDs, while slot Kris Thornton has 71 catches for 968 yards, 12 TDs.
“They’ve got a pretty comprehensive pass game, so you can’t just say, ‘Oh, they’re just chucking it down the field,’” Hauck said. “You got to stop what they do and what they give you on any given play.”
Limit turnovers, force mistakes
Turnovers helped doom UM in its last quarterfinal game as Dalton Sneed was picked off five times in a 17-10 loss. Whichever team makes the fewest mistakes will have the best chance to win because one turnover could be the difference in what’s expected to be a low-scoring game.
The Dukes lead the FCS in turnover margin at plus-21, while UM is tied for 10th at plus-9. They also pace the nation with 29 turnovers gained, while the Griz are tied for second with 28. The difference is JMU has turned the ball over eight times, tied for the FCS lead, while UM has 19.
JMU QB Cole Johnson is accurate, ranking fourth in the FCS by completing 67.3% of passes, has a big arm and good decision making, throwing 37 TDs compared to 2 INTs. UM counters with a secondary that has picked off 18 passes, including nine by Justin Ford, to rank third in the FCS.
“He’s like a Tom Brady at this level because of his level-headedness, his ability to process quicky on the field, and he’s smart and makes good decisions,” Cignetti said of his quarterback. “So, you can throw a lot at him, he can grasp a lot of things, and he’s got nice touch.”
Be better red zone team
UM’s offense has struggled once its gotten into the red zone, ranking 58th with a conversion percentage of 80.8%. The Griz have an underlying issues of scoring touchdowns on only 24 of 47 red zone trips (51.1%) and having to settle for 14 field goals on those 47 trips (29.8%).
Red zone success means running the ball effectively, and UM is 71st with 136.2 rush yards per game, while JMU is fifth with 76.1 yards allowed per game. The Dukes have given up only 18 red zone trips, with 10 TDs and six FGs for a conversion percentage of 88.9%, 109th in the FCS.
JMU has scored on 89.3% of red zone trips, 15th in the FCS, but has a problem similar to UM, scoring only 28 TDs on 56 trips (50%) and settling for 22 FGs (39.3%). The Griz has buckled down in the red zone, allowing teams to score 67.7% of time, which ranks sixth in the nation.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Griz linebacker Pat O’Connell, a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, said of facing JMU. “Us as a team, that’s what we’re looking forward to is a challenge.”
Find edge on special teams
This may be the smallest advantage gap the Griz have on special teams. They’re first in the FCS in net punting, second in punt return defense, sixth in kick return, 15th in punt return and 33rd in kick return defense. JMU is tops in kick return, is fourth in punt return defense, sixth in kick return defense, 19th in net punting and 79th in punt return.
UM can’t rely on several short fields like last week, but one big return could flip the game. Malik Flowers has five career kick return TDs but has just one return chance in the past five games as teams kick away from him. Garrett Graves did well last week, and Junior Bergen did well on punt return for a second game in a row.
If the game comes down to field goals, both teams have standout kickers. JMU’s Ethan Ratke leads the FCS with 29 makes and is the NCAA’s all-time leader in makes (101 of 117; 86.3%), while UM’s Kevin Macias is tied for second in the FCS with 21 makes on 25 attempts (84%).
“You don’t have a gauge on personnel against familiar personnel,” Hauck said about facing a team with no crossover opponent. “But in terms of the breakdown and the game planning from an X’s and O’s standpoint, it’s no different.”
