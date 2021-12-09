Montana at James Madison

Where: Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia

When: 5 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN App

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and Montana Grizzly Radio Network

Records: UM is 10-2. JMU is 11-1.

Last week: In the second round of the playoffs, UM rode its special teams and defense to a 57-41 home win over Eastern Washington, while JMU used its quick-strike offense and opportunistic defense to roll to a 59-20 home win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Series History: The all-time series is tied 1-1. JMU won, 31-21, in the 2004 national championship game, while UM won, 35-27, in the 2008 semifinals.

Last Meeting: UM scored a 35-27 road win at JMU in the 2008 semifinals to make the national championship game, where it lost to Richmond, 24-7.