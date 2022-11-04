MISSOULA — Montana has a good opportunity for a get-right game when it hosts Big Sky Conference cellar dweller Cal Poly at 6 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
The Mustangs (1-7, 0-5) come in with nothing to lose. They’re the only conference team without a league win, and their lone victory came against non-scholarship San Diego, 28-27.
Here are five things to watch in the game:
Establish the run
Montana averaged a paltry 1.1 yards per rush (42 yards on 38 carries) in the loss to Weber State last week. That type of production will make it hard to win no matter which quarterback is taking snaps. The Griz are averaging 141.1 yards per game on the ground, so they’re capable of having a big game. They now face a Cal Poly team with the third-worst rush defense in the Big Sky, allowing 193.4 yards per game. Establishing the run will make life easier on whoever is at quarterback and will set up the rest of the offense by opening the passing game.
Be better on first down
Montana was 4 of 14 on third downs in last week’s loss at Weber State. The four conversions are tied for their fewest this season, while the 28.6% conversion rate is their lowest. In that game, the Griz had an average of 9.73 yards to go on third downs. They didn’t gain much on first downs, netting 45 yards on 22 first-down plays, an average of 2.045 yards to start each series. Getting behind the sticks and putting the team in obvious passing third downs isn’t ideal. Cal Poly is allowing third-down conversions at a 43.9% clip, the fourth worst in the conference.
Protect the QB
Montana gave up a season-high five sacks last week at Weber State. Prior to that, the Griz hadn’t given up more than two sacks in a game this season. They’ve allowed six during their three-game skid after they surrendered six during their five-game winning streak to start the season. Cal Poly has totaled just 12 sacks, the eighth most of 12 Big Sky teams. Improved offensive line play will help whoever is taking snaps, whether that's backup Kris Brown in his second start of the year or Lucas Johnson returning to the field for the first time in two weeks.
Contain the pass
Cal Poly leads the Big Sky and ranks third in the FCS in passing yards per game (320.2). Cal transfer Spencer Brasch, who took over for injured starter Jaden Jones, has completed 59.1% of his passes for 1,759 yards (251.3 per game) with 13 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions. Chris Coleman is the Big Sky leader in receiving yards (808), ranks third in receptions (50) and is tied for ninth with four touchdown catches. Josh Cuevas has 37 catches for 413 yards and four TDs. UM counters with the No. 3 passing defense in the Big Sky (197 yards allowed per game).
Shore up field goals
Montana has struggled kicking field goals, making just six of its 11 attempts this season, while Nico Ramos has made six of nine. He was fortunate to make one last week when Weber State partially blocked an attempt, but the ball still had enough on it to just sneak over the crossbar. He missed two the previous week against Sacramento State; even one make on those would’ve been enough to avoid overtime and beat the Hornets. Every field goal and extra point will be critical for the Griz going forward, especially in the playoffs with cold weather and snowy fields.
