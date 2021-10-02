MISSOULA — It's strength vs. strength.
It's a dominant defense vs. an electric offense. It's No. 4 Montana vs. No. 6 Eastern Washington. And it's a highly-touted FCS game worthy of its national television slot on ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m.
It's a matchup unlike either team has seen this season. UM hasn't faced a high-powered offense like the Eagles, who have scored 26 touchdowns in four games. Eastern Washington hasn't seen a suffocating defense like the Griz, who have given up just two touchdowns in three games. Something will have to give when those titans meet.
On the other hand, it could be the battle between UM's inconsistent offense and EWU's porous defense or the spark from special teams that tips the outcome. Whoever ends up dictating the tempo early might be able to set the tone for the game.
Here are five things to watch when Montana and Eastern Washington kick off Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.
Be fundamentally sound downfield
UM is allowing just 217.7 passing yards per game but hasn’t been tested by a passing attack like EWU, which leads the FCS with 445.8 yards per game. The Eagles have four high-quality skill players averaging at least 62.5 receiving yards and 10 with at least one TD catch, including six with at least two scores. Eastern QB Eric Barriere is comfortable as a passer, completing 69.6% of passes for 16 TDs to just two interceptions. If UM can prevent long scoring plays, EWU is converting its red zone trips just 79.2% of the time, while the Griz red zone defense is third in the FCS at 33.3%.
“He’s an accurate thrower downfield is probably his strongest thing,” UM coach Bobby Hauck said of Barriere. “I think when you’re in coverage and whether it’s man or zone, everything when you get down field, it’s all man. You got to be tight in coverage because he’s an accurate thrower down field.”
Get in Barriere’s face
UM might disrupt the passing game by getting to Barriere, although he can throw well outside the pocket. The Griz lead the FCS with 11 tackles for loss per game and are third with 4.33 sacks per game. Cal Poly countered UM’s pressure with quick passes to get their athletes in space; EWU has better athletes. Even if UM disrupts the passing game, the Eagles’ proficient offense includes a respectable ground game. They’re rushing for 186.2 yards per game, 23rd in the FCS, led by Dennis Merritt’s 95.3. UM is allowing only 50.7 rush yards per game, sixth in the country.
"It looks like chaos but when you actually break it down, it’s way less chaos than you watched in real life," EWU coach Aaron Best said of UM's defense. "They got great players. They play harder than anybody I’ve seen on defense, collectively, and that’s corner to corner, front to back, D-line, linebackers and safeties. High IQ."
Control the clock
Putting together a drive will include rushing the ball after being held to 98 yards and 2.88 yards per rush, both season lows, last week. The Griz are averaging 150.7 rush yards per game, while EWU is giving up 149.8 on average. To extend drives, UM needs to converts third downs, doing so only 34.1% of the time this season. EWU is allowing conversions at just a 32.1% clip. The Griz have to end their drives in the end zone, not settling for field goals. They’re scoring on 88.9% of their red zone trips. EWU is allowing scores on 93.8% of trips, including 13 TDs in 16 chances.
"They’re going to be productive on first down," Best said. "They’re not going to get in second-and-longs. They’re going to make sure they’re in second-and-mediums and then put themselves in the third-and-short and-mediums to keep the playbook open. That’s what I see from their offense."
Humphrey’s efficiency
UM needs to get in a rhythm after not doing so last week, partly a product of scoring on special teams and defense. Those scores can’t be expected again as automatic. The offense starts with Cam Humphrey completing passes. If he’s not consistent, EWU may stack the box to stop UM’s ground game. Humphrey has to protect the ball, while his skill players can’t fumble. That could give the Eagles short fields; they’re 61-0 since 2010 when winning the turnover battle. The Griz are averaging 212.3 passing yards per game, while EWU is allowing 239.2 yards on average.
"(UM offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach) is a quarterback, he wants to throw it around," Best said of the coach for whom he was once a graduate assistant. "But he also knows how to play complementary football. You can run the ball, play-action and play great defense, which they’re playing right now better than anyone in the country damn near."
Win on special teams
UM scored two special teams TDs last week, one on a blocked punt and one on a kickoff return by Malik Flowers, who has four in his career. EWU is allowing 19.7 yards per kick return, 50th in the FCS. UM has been able to win the field position battle by allowing just two punt returns for 4 yards as Brian Buschini ranks seventh in the FCS by averaging 46.8 yards per punt. EWU is at just 4.78 yards per punt return. Field goal kicking could be an adventure. UM has attempted just five FGs and made three. The Eagles have made only 4 of 9 and none longer than 38 yards.
“I feel so confident with them blocking for me,” Flowers said. “I feel like they could find a seam for me. All we need is a seam, and I feel like they block it really well. We’ve been together a while, and it’s just starting to execute. I feel like if we get some more opportunities, we could make some more big-time plays in the special teams unit.”
