GREELEY, Colo — Montana plays on the road Saturday, coming off an anemic offensive performance in which it scored a season-low 13 points and benefited from a defensive score in a 20-19 victory over one-win Southern Utah last weekend.
The No. 11 Griz face a new-look Northern Colorado at noon Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado. The Bears are improving under first-year coach Ed McCaffrey and nearly upset league-leading Sacramento State last week, losing 27-24.
UM heads into the game at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Sky, needing one win in their final three games to reach the seven-threshold for playoff qualification. UNC is 3-6, 2-4 but hasn't won more than three games since 2016.
Here are five things to watch in the game, which isn’t being televised but can be streamed on ESPN+.
O-line needs to hold up
UM’s O-line, which was supposed to be a strength, has allowed 17 sacks, the sixth most in the 13-team Big Sky. Of those, 14 have come in the past five games after the Griz gave up three in the first three games. They’ve had two linemen, including one starter, retire in that stretch. The line will have a tall task against UNC, which has 18 sacks, the sixth most in the conference. Defensive end David Hoage will test the offensive tackles and tight ends as he’s racked up 19 tackles for loss, tied for the most in the FCS, and 8.5 sacks, tied for the eighth most in the FCS.
Get the offense going
Senior QB Cam Humphrey came back from injury last week but left and didn’t return because of “health reasons.” Whether he or freshman Kris Brown start, UM needs to find its footing after its offense put up a season-low 13 points. The Griz have had success when they’ve gone tempo and taken deep shots, but UNC has the fifth-best pass defense in the Big Sky, allowing 212.7 yards per game. UNC is giving up 170.9 rush yards per game, 10th in the Big Sky, which should give the Griz a chance to establish the run after they averaged just 97.3 yards on the ground in the past three games.
Get off the field
UNC has scored just 17 points in two of its three wins, trying to limit possessions with lengthy drives. That’s something UM saw Southern Utah try last week, but the Griz negated that by giving up just 49 rush yards. The Bears could have more success with that strategy if they can run well, coming into the game 11th in the Big Sky with 118.3 rushing yards per game. They do present unique 14-personnel packages with four tight ends and one running back. UM could make them one-dimensional as it comes into the game fifth in the FCS, giving up just 75.4 rush yards per game.
Clean up sloppy play
UM survived its sloppy play against Southern Utah but might not be as fortunate against better teams. The Griz committed four turnovers that game, tying their season high and giving them nine turnovers committed in the past four games while forcing eight. In the first four games, they committed six while forcing 10. UM has a turnover margin of plus-3, while UNC is plus-1. Whether UM’s 12 penalties for 131 yards Saturday were warranted, those were season highs for the second straight week. They’ve had 20 penalties for 218 yards the previous two games.
Convert big returns
In the past four games, UM has had two punt returns and three kickoff returns of 30 or more yards but has scored just seven points off those five drives with good starting field position. The Griz also had a 67-yard punt return touchdown called back because of a penalty. Malik Flowers has had just one kickoff return since scoring his second kickoff return TD of the season and fifth of his career on Oct. 2 because teams have been kicking away from him or squibbing the ball. The Griz have also had a rotating door at punt returner since Gabe Sulser got injured on Oct. 2.
