No. 11 Montana vs. Southern Utah

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula

When: Noon MT Saturday

TV: Root Sports (Spectrum channel 60, 560; DirecTV channel 687, 688)

Stream: ESPN+ (Outside of Root market), DirecTV ($), fuboTV ($; 7-day free trial available)

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and Montana Grizzly Radio Network

Records: UM is 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big Sky. SUU is 1-7, 0-5.

Last week: UM rebounded from its second loss in three weeks by blasting Idaho for a 34-14 win. SUU lost its fifth consecutive game, a 17-9 defeat against Northern Colorado.

Series History: UM has a 7-2 advantage since the series began in 1996, is 5-2 in Missoula and is 3-0 against SUU as Big Sky foes.

Last Meeting: UM rolled to a 57-14 win at SUU in 2018.