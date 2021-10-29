MISSOULA — Southern Utah is leaving the Big Sky Conference in July, but some people might say their football team has already checked out.
The Thunderbirds are 1-7 overall and 0-5 in league play as they prepare to face No. 11 Montana at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. They’ve been outscored 187-98 in their five league games and seem destined to go winless in their final spin around the Big Sky before heading to the Western Athletic Conference.
The Griz are looking to take another step toward a playoff berth as they enter at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Sky with four games left. They’re allowing just 15.9 points per game as they face an anemic SUU team averaging 20.8 points scored, while they’ll look to improve their average of 29.7 points scored against an SUU team giving up 38.5 points.
“It’s our last shot at them for a while, so I hope that’s a focal point for our players,” Griz coach Bobby Hauck said. “I know it is for me and the staff. We don’t get to play these guys again, so we want to get a win in this last opportunity.”
Here are five things to watch in the game.
Establish the run
UM’s fifth-string and sixth-string running backs held their own last week, but the Griz didn’t even eclipse 100 rushing yards as a team for the third time in seven games. The return of even one of their top four RBs might provide a boost, but if not, true freshmen Junior Bergen and Colter Janacaro may be required to step up again. There should be opportunities to run the ball effectively because SUU is 108th in the FCS in rushing defense, allowing 197.9 yards per game on the ground. The Thunderbirds’ defensive front is their strength, so solid O-line play will also be needed after center AJ Forbes left last week’s game on the first drive and didn’t return.
Keep up downfield shots
Whether UM uses the run to set up the pass or starts by passing to open the run, there should be chances to throw the ball. SUU is 115th in the FCS in passing defense, giving up 278.2 yards per game through the air. The Griz have had success when they throw the ball down the field, connecting on 16 passes of 20 or more yards in their five wins. They had just one pass of 20 or more yards in their two losses. The game plan could change depending on if Kris Brown starts or if it’s Cam Humphrey, who went through warmups the past two games after an injury. Humphrey has nine passes of 20-plus yards, while Brown has seven and Robbie Patterson has one.
Shut down receivers
The two teams that gave UM the most trouble, EWU and Sac State, both had multiple standout WRs. SUU has some budding WRs (Ethan Bolingbroke, Brandon Schenks) in an offense made up largely of sophomores. That includes QB Justin Miller, who’s 29th in the FCS with 226.3 passing yards per game and 16th with 21.9 completions per game. It’ll be another test for UM, which is 93rd in the FCS allowing 249.7 passing yards per game. With Miller averaging just 10.3 yards per completion, SUU may employ the Cal Poly strategy of quick, short passes to counteract UM’s pressure. He does have more INTs (9) than TD passes (7). UM has 12 INTs, fourth in the nation.
Prove defense is back
The Griz reasserted their early season defensive dominance against Idaho last week after some recent struggles due to injuries and illness. With their full complement of defenders back for a second straight week, it’s time to see if they replicate last week’s outing. They tied their season high with six sacks and had their second-best outing with 12 tackles for loss. That upped their average to 4.1 sacks per game, third in the FCS, and their TFLs to 7.9 per game, ninth in the FCS. Now, they face an SUU team that, despite its young offensive line with just one upperclassman, has allowed just 1.5 sacks per game, 34th in the FCS, and 5.1 TFLs per game, 50th in the nation.
Avoid miscues
UM had a 59-yard touchdown run by Janacaro, an interception return TD by Omar Hicks Onu and an interception by Robby Hauck negated by penalties last week. The week before, the Griz had a 67-yard punt return TD by Keelan White brought back by penalty and had a potential TD pass intercepted in the red zone one play after forcing a special teams turnover. They were able to overcome those miscues against a bad team in Idaho to win 34-14, but they weren’t able to against a better team in Sac State in a 28-21 loss that may have taken away their shot to win the Big Sky title. Correcting those mistakes will be critical to put together a playoff run.
