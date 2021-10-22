No. 11 Montana at Idaho

Where: Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho

When: 5:30 p.m. MT Saturday

TV: ABC/FOX Montana

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and Montana Grizzly Radio Network

Records: UM is 4-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big Sky. Idaho is 2-4, 1-2.

Last week: UM suffered a 28-21 loss to Sacramento State, which improved to 1-12 all-time in Missoula. Idaho got shellacked at No. 2 Eastern Washington, 71-21.

Series History: UM is 29-55-2 in the series that dates back to 1903. Idaho is the only current Big Sky team the Griz have a losing record against.

Last Meeting: UM scored a 42-17 win in 2019 in Missoula and a 46-27 win in its last trip to Moscow in 2018.