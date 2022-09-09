MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year.
UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern State in the season opener. South Dakota was sitting one spot outside the top 25 and dropped to fourth in the “others receiving votes” category following a 34-0 loss to FBS Kansas State.
This game will serve as the Grizzlies’ best measuring stick during their three nonconference games. They’ll face a second Missouri Valley team next week when they travel to Indiana State.
“It’s a big week for us,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “We’ve got a playoff team from last year from the Missouri Valley Conference coming in to challenge us this weekend. It’s a huge game for us to try to get to 2-0. We know that they’ll be well coached. Coach (Bob) Nielson does a great job. They’ll be big and physical. We’ll have our hands full.”
Here are five things to watch in the game.
Will the O-line hold up?
Last week was the first time these five starting O-linemen played together in a game. Behind them, the Griz rushed for 211 yards, passed for 253 and gave up just one sack. They now face a defense that allowed Kansas State to rush for 297 yards but gave up just 95 passing yards while tallying four sacks.
Hauck felt the Coyotes’ D-line didn’t get knocked off the ball. They gave up 146 rushing yards in the first quarter, 75 of which came on the first snap, but allowed just 151 the rest of the game. USD's defense under coordinator Travis Johansen gave UM trouble in 2019 with its movement up front, Hauck noted.
Will the defense win in the trenches?
UM didn't allow a snap inside its 45-yard line last week but could be tested more up front by USD. The Coyotes return four of their five O-line starters, but All-American left tackle Alex Jensen didn't play last week and center Joey Lombard got injured. Whether either plays Saturday is still to be determined.
The Griz had four sacks and 12 TFLs, but Hauck felt they could've had more. They face pocket-passing QB Carson Camp, who has some shifty WRs who could exploit UM's pressure. The Griz gave up just 36 rushing yards last week, while USD's Shomari Lawrence ran for 84 yards and Travis Theis added 56.
Is QB Lucas Johnson that good?
The seventh-year transfer from San Diego State had a smashing debut. He threw the ball with good decision making while completing 15 of 24 passes for 208 yards and four TDs, although his accuracy on downfield passing could be better. The big man showed he could motor, rushing seven times for 76 yards.
Johnson now faces a defensive secondary the Nielson thinks is his best and deepest in seven years at USD. The Coyotes held KSU to 15-of-19 passing for 95 yards with no TDs. The "position-less defense" set USD records at the FCS level last year by limiting teams to 344 total yards and 20 points per game.
Can Montana be as disruptive?
Montana's defense forced five turnovers last week by intercepting two passes and recovering three fumbles. The Griz forced a fumble on a punt return but were unable to recover the ball. While not official turnovers, the Griz blocked a punt that they returned for a touchdown and forced a turnover on downs.
UM's Junior Bergen did muff a third-quarter punt return, but he immediately jumped on the ball to recover it for a gain of 0 yards. The Griz offense didn't commit a turnover. Being plus-five in turnovers may not be realistic every game, but staying on the positive side will be a big boost in the long run.
Will UM show special teams improvements?
Montana redshirt freshman Camden Capser missed two field goals and one extra point last week. Senior walk-on Adam Botkin made both his extra point attempts. Senior transfer Nico Ramos didn't play in the game. Every point will be crucial later in the year if the Griz hope to make a deep postseason run.
UM gave up a 40-yard kickoff return and a 15-yard punt return last week. Not allowing lengthy returns is something Hauck wants to see. USD's Carter Bell had a punt return TD and Wesley Eliodor had a kick return TD last year. That made USD one of 10 FCS teams with a score on both a kick and punt return.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.