South Dakota at Montana

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula

When: 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday

TV: ABC/Fox Montana

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and the Grizzly Sports Radio Network

Records: UM is 1-0 and ranked No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. South Dakota is 0-1 and is in the "others receiving votes" category.

Last week: UM posted its second shutout in the past six games, beating Northwestern State 47-0. USD was shut out for the first time in coach Bob Nielson's seven-year tenure, losing 34-0 to Kansas State.

Series History: UM holds a 13-6 lead in the series, has won the past six meetings and has won eight straight in the state of Montana. USD's last win in the series was 1974 and their last victory in the Treasure State was 1965 in a game that was played in Billings.

Last Meeting: Montana racked up 510 yards of offense in a 31-17 win on the road at South Dakota in the 2019 season opener.