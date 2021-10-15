MISSOULA — Montana resumes its football revenge tour this week against Sacramento State.
The Griz avenged a 2017 loss to Washington in the season opener and a 2018 defeat against Western Illinois the next week. Now in Week 7, they get another shot to redeem a loss, this one a 49-22 beatdown at Sacramento State in 2019 as quarterback Dalton Sneed suffered an injury.
“I think every loss that we take lingers for every game we go forward with,” defensive tackle Eli Alford said. “It just lights a fire under the whole defense and the whole team as a whole. From that game in 2019, I just remember they had a really nice team. It just pisses me off kind of frankly. None of us like to lose, so I think it’s going to motivate everyone, especially this week.”
Just like that game two years ago, UM is again ranked No. 5 in the country heading into its showdown with Sacramento State. The Griz are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky, while the Hornets are 3-2, 2-0. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Here are five things to watch in the game, which will feature the Griz wearing throwback jerseys in the style of the 2001 national title team, which will be recognized at the game for its 20th anniversary.
Start fast, stay efficient
QB Kris Brown looked shaky in the first half of his first start last week as the Griz were up just 3-0 at the half. He rebounded after the break as they scored 28 more points, but they may not be so fortunate to overcome those slow starts against tougher competition. They’re averaging 30.6 points per game, while Sac State is allowing 24.8 per game. Brown needs to minimize mistakes as he could be relied upon more. Even if Cam Humphrey gets back from injury, the QBs need to play more effectively and efficiently. Coach Bobby Hauck said true freshman RB Xavier Harris’ 29 carries last week were too many for him.
Contain Sac State
UM will face the closest thing to Eastern Washington's prolific passing offense that it’ll see in the regular season as Sac State is 14th in the FCS with 293.2 passing yards per game. The LBs and DBs will need to better cover the WRs and TEs after allowing 422 passing yards to EWU. UM’s 260.2 passing yards allowed per game ranks ninth in the Big Sky. LB Marcus Welnel and CB Justin Ford lead the league with three INTs each. Pierre Williams is fourth in the Big Sky with 476 receiving yards (95.2 per game) and has three 100-yard games. Marshel Martin has a team-high three TD catches and 254 receiving yards.
Beat the secondary
UM’s offensive inefficiency has been a top storyline, and its passing attack may have its hands full against the Hornets’ pass defense. The Griz average 211.4 passing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the Big Sky. Sac State counters with a pass defense that’s allowing 203.4 yards per game, third in the league. UM's WRs and TEs will need to run crisp routes and get separation in coverage, and Brown will need to be precise passing. Nickel back Marte Mapu has three INTs, while Munchie Filer has two. UM is averaging 166 yards on the ground but can’t rely on that because Sac State is allowing just 138.4 per game.
Stop the run
Even without All-American RB Elijah Dotson, who retired last week, the Hornets showed depth as they had eight players combine to rush for 251 yards. UM’s D-line was depleted last week by injury and illness but could get players back. BJ Perkinson has led Sac State in rushing yards twice, as has QB Asher O’Hara. The Hornets run a two-QB system in which O’Hara is a dual-threat more likely to run, while Jake Dunniway is almost exclusively a passer. The Griz will need to adapt appropriately depending on who’s in. They’re allowing just 13.8 points per game, while Sac State is scoring 25.8 per game.
Be sharper on special teams
UM has struggled kicking field goals as grad transfer Kevin Macias has made 4 of 8 with a long of 27 yards, had one kick blocked and got stopped on a fake FG run. The Griz also need to clean up bobbling and stumbling issues on punt return, which hurt them last week when they switched from Keelan White to Robby Hauck in their first full game without Gabe Sulser. Malik Flowers would set UM’s single-season record for kickoff return TDs if he runs back No. 3 this week. The Griz lead the country with 35 yards per kickoff return, while Sac State is 119th out of 123 FCS teams, allowing 30.2 yards per kick return.
