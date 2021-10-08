No. 6 Montana vs. Dixie State

Where: Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula (25,217)

When: 1 p.m. MT Saturday

TV: ABC/FOX Montana

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: KGVO (98.3 FM, 1290 AM) and Montana Grizzly Radio Network

Records: UM is 3-1. DSU is 0-4

Last week: UM suffered a 34-28 loss at Eastern Washington, getting outscored 24-7 in the fourth quarter after entering with a 21-10 lead.

Series History: This is the first meeting between the teams. They'll play four times over the next seven seasons.