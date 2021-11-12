MISSOULA — Montana seemingly has a playoff spot locked up with seven wins, including an FBS win, but the Griz can erase any thoughts that they might miss out by picking up a victory at Northern Arizona Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Lumberjacks will try to play spoiler — perhaps the only thing they can do after dropping to 4-5 last week and almost certainly falling out of playoff contention. They do have road wins over FBS Arizona and Idaho, and they’re a team that Montana coach Bobby Hauck feels is athletic across the board.
“They’re well coached in all three phases,” he said. “They’re going to play hard. It’s what they do. They look very athletic to me, including the offensive line. So, should be a good game.”
Here are five things to watch in the game, which will be televised on ABC/FOX Montana and streamed on ESPN+.
Keep offense humming
UM looked like a different team, in a good way, with senior QB Cam Humphrey at the controls of the offense last week. The Griz took shots down the field and spread the ball around in scoring 35 points. They might be able to go off again while facing an NAU team that’s last in the Big Sky by allowing 280.7 passing yards per game. UM is averaging 226.4 passing yards on average, seventh in the conference. The Griz might need a strong passing offense to keep pace with the Lumberjacks, who are averaging 41.5 points per game in their wins but just 24.8 points per game overall.
O-line show improvements
UM gave up a season-high five sacks last week as the O-line had only two players start at their regular positions. The Griz still put up 35 points, but the O-line must better protect Humphrey in his return from injury. NAU is 10th in the Big Sky in sacks per game and 11th in tackles for loss per game, but the competition gets tougher starting next week against MSU before the playoffs begin. The O-line had been one of the least-injured position groups, but they’ve still allowed the 10th most sacks per game and the eighth most tackles for loss per game in the Big Sky.
Stop the run
UM will need to slow down running back Kevin Daniels, who’s been a beast as a true freshman. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound physical runner ranks second in the Big Sky and seventh in the FCS, averaging 105.3 rush yards per game while running for 5.97 yards per carry behind an athletic O-line. NAU quarterback RJ Martinez has some mobility with 215 rushing yards, second on the team. The Griz counter with the No. 1 rushing defense in the Big Sky and No. 5 in the FCS at 75 yards allowed per game. UM needs to be fundamentally sound, get off blocks and tackle well.
Prepare for the pass
UM has struggled against teams that have multiple standout receivers and a QB capable of standing in the pocket through pressure. NAU has a rising QB in freshman RJ Martinez, who takes care of the ball, ranking fifth in the Big Sky with 220.9 passing yards per game while throwing 13 TD passes compared to just two INTs. He has a pair of solid WRs in Coleman Owen and Hendrix Johnson, who each have five TD grabs. Owen is eighth in the Big Sky with 66.9 receiving yards per game. UM is allowing 241.2 passing yards per game, eighth in the Big Sky, but has a league-high 14 INTs.
Secure the punt return
The Griz haven’t settled on a punt returner since Gabe Sulser got injured Oct. 2, going through three different players. They need to get that position solidified after some freshman mistakes and two muffed punts the past two weeks, which they fortunately recovered. Mistakes like that in the playoffs could lead to their season ending earlier than expected. UM could have a good shot at solving some of those issues against an NAU team that’s allowing 10.9 yards per punt return, which is 97th in the FCS. The Griz are averaging 9.4 yards per return, which is 36th in the nation.
