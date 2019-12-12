MISSOULA — Montana has beaten Weber State once this season and will have to do it again to keep alive its season when the teams kick off their quarterfinal FCS playoff game at 8 p.m. MT Friday in Ogden, Utah.
The Griz won the first meeting, 35-16, in Missoula, building a 35-3 lead before the Wildcats added two inconsequential touchdowns against backups. Both teams come into the quarterfinal game at 10-3, with Weber State seeded No. 3 and the Griz as the No. 6 seed.
Montana hasn’t officially made the semifinals since 2009 because the 2011 appearance was vacated. Weber State has lost in the quarterfinals in two consecutive years and is trying to reach the semifinals for the first time in program history.
Here are five things to watch in the game, which will be televised on ESPN2, broadcast on KGVO Radio and streamed on ESPN3.
Can Montana start quick again?
UM won’t have its home crowd, which helped force miscues leading to easy scores last time. Gaining another lead will be key because WSU isn’t built to come from behind with its ground-heavy, clock-churning attack. WSU hadn’t trailed by more than seven points until facing UM.
Starting fast is key, and the second quarter could be telling in the outcome. Weber’s 117 points scored and 96 allowed in the second quarter are its most in a single frame. UM has allowed 138 points in the second quarter, its most in any quarter, and scored 163, just behind its high of 167 in the third quarter.
“I think the main thing is looking at that first game there’s a lot of things we could improve on,” Montana senior defensive lineman Jesse Sims said. “We didn’t necessarily play our best game. So just fixing those things and taking that motivation into the game to beat them a second time.”
Can Montana find success on the ground?
The winter weather conditions could be ideal for running instead of passing because there’s an expected rain/snow mix with temperatures in the 30s. Plus, Weber is sure to be prepared for UM’s aerial assault after getting burned last time and seeing Samori Toure go for 303 receiving yards Saturday.
Quarterback Dalton Sneed hasn’t run much since his injury, but the Griz have a go-to 1,000-yard rusher in Marcus Knight. UM ran for 129 yards on Nov. 16, the second most yards allowed by WSU in a Big Sky game. The Griz are averaging 148.1 rush yards, while Weber is allowing 120.9.
“We just have to keep being able to put the ball where it’s supposed to be and maybe be a little better on pass protection and give Dalton as much time as he needs,” Montana sophomore running back Marcus Knight said. “And then just take care of our responsibilities because if we get going, the team will get going.”
Can Montana match Weber’s physicality again?
Banged-up running back Josh Davis, the 2018 FCS freshman of the year, ran just nine times in the previous meeting. He’s started the past two games, running for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Contain the ground game means having to match Weber’s physicality and being sound tacklers.
UM also has to match the physicality on the line to negate ample time to throw. The Griz were exploited for 162 receiving yards by Ty MacPherson last time as WSU had key receivers go down with injuries. UM is 119th in pass defense, so winning in the trenches would aid the back end.
“We have to fix a little bit of assignment stuff and then play more physical, too,” Sims said. “Just get after them up front. They’re an O-line that likes to work together in all their stuff. So getting a knock back and creating different levels will cause problems for them running the ball.”
Can Montana have successful third downs?
Montana picked up just two of 10 third downs in its first meeting while WSU was six of 20. The Griz put together just one drive of more than six plays. They were gifted with untimely miscues and short field by Weber, and they shouldn’t be counting on those automatically happening again.
The rematch will be a battle of strengths in the battle on third down. Montana leads the Big Sky with a conversion rate of 46.6%, while Weber is first in conversion rate defense at 30.9%. Going the other way, UM’s conversion rate defense is 35.5% to Weber’s conversion rate of just 36.7%.
“They’re aggressive and they’re athletic,” Knight said. “You can tell they love football. They got a little attitude. Definitely a good defense. So, it’s going to be fun to play them again for sure.”
Can Montana win the turnover battle again?
UM intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble in the last meeting. The Griz converted the turnovers into just seven points, but one of their picks came with WSU at the 7-yard line, keeping points off the board. Sneed was intercepted twice, but both came with a 28-3 lead.
Weber is tied atop the Big Sky with a turnover margin of plus-11. Montana is right behind with a margin of plus-6. The Wildcats had just 10 turnovers lost in their first 10 games but have had five in their last three games. Their 26 turnovers gained are tops in the league; the Griz have 25.
“We have to put together a more complete game,” Sims said. “The physicality part of it is going to be something that we’re going to have to bring again, just like we did last time and fix some other smaller things, be cleaner and see if we can do it again.”
Five numbers to know
2: The last time Montana beat the same opponent twice in one season was 1986, when the Griz earned a two-game sweep of Idaho State. The Griz have had a regular-season rematch in the playoffs seven times but have never beaten a team twice.
4: Montana is going for its fourth road win, having gone 3-3 outside Missoula. The last time the Griz won four or more road games was 2013, when they went 5-1.
11: Montana senior linebacker Dante Olson is 11 tackles away from breaking the program’s career tackles record of 393 held by Vince Huntsberger.
12: Montana is 2-10 in 12 true road playoff games. The Grizzlies’ last road win in the postseason was Dec. 12, 2008, a 35-27 upset of No. 1 James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
2012: The last time Montana beat Weber State in Ogden, Utah, was Nov. 3, 2012, a 24-21 win. The game Friday will be the Grizzlies’ second trip to Weber State since then, losing 41-27 in 2017.
