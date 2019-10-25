MISSOULA — Montana and Eastern Washington will both have quite a bit to play for when they kick off at noon Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The 10th-ranked Griz are coming off a 49-22 loss at Sacramento State and will need to return to their winning ways to better their playoff chances. They come into the game at 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Sky Conference.
The unranked Eagles are already in playoff mode, conceding earlier this week that they’re playing for their postseason lives. They enter the contest at 3-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play, and a loss could possibly knock them out of playoff contention.
Here are five things to watch in the game, which will be televised on Root Sports, broadcast on KGVO Radio, and streamed on AT&T Now and AT&T TV.
Can Montana’s quarterback manage well enough?
Whether Dalton Sneed or Cam Humphrey starts, there will be unknowns. Sneed, suffering an apparent right ankle injury, could be hobbled and have a limited skill set. Humphrey hasn’t made a start at UM and is more of a passer than runner. The Griz need their O-line to show up.
Montana will have the benefit of going up against an Eastern Washington defense that’s had its share of struggles this season. The Eagles rank 89th in the FCS in total defense (423.6 yards) and 102nd in scoring defense (35.9 points). They’re third to last in the conference in sacks (11).
Can Montana’s WRs win vs. EWU’s secondary?
Whoever starts at quarterback for Montana will have a plethora of talented wide receivers to whom they could spread the ball. Sammy Akem ranks second in the Big Sky in receiving yards per game (95.6 yards), while Samori Toure ranks eighth in the league with 81.4 receiving yards per game.
Eastern Washington’s secondary has struggled following the loss of key starters from 2018. The Eagles rank 107th in the FCS in pass defense (274.4 yards). They’re tied for fourth in the league with seven picks, while Montana’s six picks thrown are tied for fourth most in the conference.
Can Montana establish a run game?
Montana can take pressure off its quarterback if it’s able to establish the run game, something it lacked from its running back last weekend. Griz sophomore Marcus Knight still ranks sixth in the conference with 72.6 rushing yards per game and leads the league with nine rushing scores.
Eastern Washington’s rush defense is the top aspect of its defense, but it hasn’t been anything special. The Eagles rank 52nd in the FCS and sixth out of 13 Big Sky Conference teams by giving up 149.1 rush yards per game. They’ve also allowed 4.2 yards per carry and 15 rushing scores.
Can Montana slow down EWU’s receivers?
Montana’s secondary was exposed last week by Sacramento State, although the Hornets did come up with some impressive catches. They’ll be tested again as Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere is an athletic dual-threat quarterback who has improved his passing ability in year two.
Barriere is averaging 319.9 pass yards per game, the second-best mark in the Big Sky. He has four receivers who are averaging 350-plus receiving yards per game. Montana can find success by getting a pass rush to limit his time in a clean pocket and by re-routing receivers if he does have time.
Can Montana contain EWU’s ground game?
Montana coach Bobby Hauck said this week that whichever team stops the run the best will potentially have the better defensive showing. The Griz come into the game having held teams to 129.3 rushing yards, the No. 4 mark in the league, and 3.6 yards per carry, tied for third.
The Eagles rank fifth in the BSC with 171.3 rush yards per game. Running back Antoine Custer is averaging 81.6 rush yards, fifth in the BSC, with six TDs, while Barriere is adding 30.4 rush yards and five scores on the ground. The offensive linemen have 152 career starts between them.
Five numbers to know
0: Montana hasn’t lost at home, going 3-0. Eastern Washington hasn’t won on the road, going 0-4.
2-7: Montana has gone 2-7 in its nine games against Eastern Washington since Bobby Hauck left the Griz after the 2009 season. Hauck went 6-1 against the Eagles from 2003-07.
21: This is the 21st consecutive game in the series in which Montana or Eastern Washington is nationally ranked. The last time neither team was ranked was 1998.
600: Montana will be going for win No. 600 in program history. If the Griz can win Saturday, they’ll be the first Big Sky Conference team and 22nd in the FCS to reach that plateau.
2015: Montana hasn’t beaten Eastern Washington since 2015, going 0-2 since then. The Griz and Eagles didn’t play last season, the first time since 1982.
